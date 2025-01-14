Police Strategic Managers Must Be Proactive, IGP Charges

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has charged all strategic managers in the Nigeria Police Force to be proactive in their respective commands and consistently encourage all personnel to maintain professionalism in their duties and uphold public peace and order throughout the country.

Egbetokun gave these directives in Abuja during a virtual conference with all strategic managers in the Nigeria Police Force, including tactical commanders, Commissioners of Police (CPs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and the Force Management Team.

Egbetokun also applauded efforts of the officers for their moves in curbing crimes and criminality in 2024.

He charged them to improve their anti-crime strategies to reduce crime drastically in 2025.

The IG emphasized the importance of conducting police duties with the highest level of professionalism, while stressing the critical need for enhanced specialized training for Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigators to bolster the efficiency and thoroughness of the Force’s investigative capabilities, to ensure investigators are equipped to handle increasingly complex and high-profile criminal cases.

Egbetokun also directed that additional training and reorientation courses be implemented for all police personnel to project attitudinal change and ensure the consistent maintenance of professional standards in the execution of their duties.

According to him, “These courses will focus on areas such as human rights, community policing, ethical conduct, and the proportional use of force, reinforcing the Force’s commitment to serving the public with integrity and respect”.

To further reinforce these efforts and ensure consistent knowledge dissemination, the IG ordered the implementation of weekly lectures across all levels of the Force – Divisional, Area Commands and State Levels.

These lectures, he said will serve as a platform for continuous professional development, ensuring that all police personnel remain informed of evolving legal frameworks, best practices in policing, technological advancements in law enforcement, and other pertinent developments that support the professional execution of their duties.

His words: “The lectures will also provide an opportunity for interactive discussions and knowledge sharing among officers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the Force.”

The IG also stressed that accountability at all levels is crucial to achieving these objectives and that supervisors will be held responsible for any misconduct of their subordinates.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building a more effective and accountable police force that enjoys the trust and confidence of the Nigerian public.