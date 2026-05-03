  • Sunday, 3rd May, 2026

Obi, Kwankwaso Arrive Dickson’s House, Set to Join NDC 

Nigeria | 17 minutes ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria’s political landscape is poised for a significant realignment as former governors, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sunday arrived at the Abuja residence of the National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson.

The both drove in around 5:12pm in company with their supporters.

They are expected to formally declare for the NDC, ending weeks of speculation over their political future amid the lingering crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The two gladiators, who had formally defected from the ADC, are currently holding a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the NDC.

They are expected to address journalists after the meeting.

The planned move is widely seen as a major boost for the relatively new political platform, with both Obi and Kwankwaso commanding significant grassroots followings and electoral influence across different regions of the country. 

Their expected defection also underscores the deepening fracture within the ADC, which has been embroiled in protracted leadership disputes in recent months.

The entry of the two heavyweights into the NDC could reshape the balance of power ahead of the 2027 general election, particularly if the party succeeds in consolidating emerging opposition forces.

Details later…

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