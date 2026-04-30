  • Thursday, 30th April, 2026

Breaking: Supreme Court Returns ADC’s Suit to Trial Court, Sets Aside Status Quo Ante Bellum Order

Breaking | 56 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered parties in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership tussle to return to the Federal High Court for the resolution of the matter.

Meanwhile, the apex court in its unanimous judgment set aside the order of the Court of Appeal, which ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum.

Justice Mohammed Garba, who delivered the lead judgment held that the lower court was wrong to have raised the issue “somoto” (on its own, not requested by any party in the matter), and subsequently issued the status quo ante bellum order.

According to the judgment, it was wrong for the lower court to issue any preservative order in a case pending before the trial court.

“The directive made (status quo ante bellum) after striking out the appeal and issuing an accelerated hearing was unnecessary, unwarranted and improper”, Garba held.

Details later.

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