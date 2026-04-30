Bayelsa Vows Continued Support for IFAD/LIFE-ND Projects

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Beke Sese, has expressed satisfaction with the commitment of the state government to collaborate with the International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) in the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise Project for the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND).

The commissioner said the partnership aims at enhancing food security in the state.

During the graduation and distribution event for 685 beneficiaries of the LIFE-ND project’s additional financing 2026 batch in Yenagoa, the commissioner urged recipients to use the funds and resources provided judiciously for their intended purpose.

Sese emphasized the importance of avoiding any temptation to misuse or divert the assistance.

The commissioner highlighted the strong working relationship between the LIFE-ND project and the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He emphasized the project’s significant role in fulfilling the agricultural objectives of Governor Douye Diri, who has prioritized agriculture in his ‘ASSURED Prosperity Agenda’.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the LIFE-ND project in Bayelsa aims to promote agricultural transformation, youth development and food security in the state.

The project will expand cultivated lands, improve access to quality inputs, and provide essential farm tools to support beneficiaries in enhancing agricultural productivity.

“Let me use this opportunity to reaffirm the very strong existing working cordial relationship between the LIFE- ND project in Bayelsa State.

“The state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and this relationship is geared towards boosting agricultural transformation, youth development and promote food security in the state.

“We have a very clear agenda to promote agriculture in Bayelsa State and it is very clear that LIFE-ND has a strong role to play as we pursue this mandate of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. who has made agriculture number one in his ‘ASSURED Prosperity Agenda, and I am sure that we are on course,” he said.

The National Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND Project represented by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representative, Mrs Stella Manureh, highlighted the project’s focus on addressing youth unemployment, enhancing food security, and promoting agro-business development across the Niger Delta region.

The Bayelsa LIFE-ND Project coordinator praised Governor Diri for his dedication to agriculture and noted the state government’s significant support for the project.

She emphasized the project’s commitment to achieving its objectives and fostering collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to enhance agricultural practices in the region.