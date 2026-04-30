Regamos Foundation Empowers Over 2,000 Youths with Digital, AI Skills Across Africa

Funmi Ogundare

Regamos Foundation recently trained African youths in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, in an effort aimed at equipping them for global competitiveness.

The three-day intensive programme, which attracted participants from countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Libya, Uganda, Somalia, Seychelles, Zambia, Malawi and Eswatini, focused on practical, future-ready digital skills that will prepare young people for an evolving global workforce.

Speaking at the virtual opening ceremony of the 2026 edition of its Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP), the Executive Director of the foundation, Dr. Regina Inem, noted that the initiative goes beyond conventional training.

She described it as a platform for transformation and leadership development.

According to her, “The foundation has empowered over 2,000 youths across Africa since its inception through initiatives in entrepreneurship, leadership and digital economy skills.”

Inem urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity, stressing that while Artificial Intelligence is powerful, combining it with human creativity, discipline and critical thinking would set them apart.

She added that drawing on deeper values and purpose would further enhance innovation and impact.

In her remarks, Ambassador Supriya Sharma emphasised the need for adaptability and continuous learning in an AI-driven world, noting that only individuals with relevant and evolving skills would remain competitive in the global space.

The training was facilitated by Kaarthick R., Founder of Grids and Guides Technology, India, who led participants through hands-on sessions designed to simplify AI tools and applications.

Participants were introduced to widely used AI platforms and practical use cases, including generating business marketing plans, as well as sessions on prompt engineering, AI application development, and AI-powered video and voice creation.

They described the programme as impactful and transformative, citing its practical approach and accessibility.

One of the participants, Abiola Joshua, commended the organisers and facilitator for delivering an engaging and easy-to-understand training, while another participant, Cassidy U.A., described the programme as insightful.