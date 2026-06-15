FG, World Bank Intensify Efforts to Strengthen Public Procurement System

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability and professionalism in public procurement with the approval of seven new zonal offices for the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, BPP, Zira Nagga, in Abuja on Monday.

Nagga said that the development was one of the highlights of the meeting between the World Bank-supported Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) Implementation Mission and the BPP.

Nagga quoted the BPP Director-General (D-G), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, as saying that the government was also introducing sustainable procurement as a specialised area for recruitment into the procurement cadre.

Adedokun said that the initiative would create a structured career pathway for graduates currently undergoing training in the discipline at the six SPESSE Centres of Excellence across the country.

He said the institutions include the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; University of Lagos; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi; and the University of Benin.

According to him, the move is aimed at enabling the graduates to contribute effectively to ongoing public sector procurement reforms.

He said that the bureau was also collaborating with relevant stakeholders on the development of a National Procurement Strategic Framework and the amendment of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, as part of efforts to modernise procurement processes.

The D-G further said that President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of seven zonal offices across the country to deepen the bureau’s reach and improve procurement oversight nationwide.

He added that the bureau had recorded significant progress in its certification and professionalisation drive, with no fewer than 2,075 procurement officers verified and 816 certification results already received.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, Mr Ishtiak Siddique commended the BPP for the progress recorded under the SPESSE programme, particularly in procurement certification and capacity-building efforts.

Siddique said verification exercises under the programme would commence in July.

He identified the unveiling of standard tender documents, procurement sustainability retreats, electronic procurement implementation and training support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as key areas for collaboration.

According to him, electronic procurement represents the next major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to build a more transparent and efficient public procurement system.

Siddique stressed the need to sustain momentum on procurement reforms.

Officials at the meeting also reviewed progress on the National Procurement Officers Management System (NAPOMS), the Nigeria Public Procurement Certification Programme (NPPCP) and strategies to strengthen collaboration with key institutions.

The institutions include the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The developments underscore ongoing efforts by the Federal Government, in partnership with the World Bank, to institutionalise procurement professionalism, enhance transparency and align Nigeria’s procurement system with global best practices. (NAN)