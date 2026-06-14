Breaking: Trump Announces Completion of Iran Deal, Authorizes Reopening of Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran has been completed, while authorizing the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the United States naval blockade.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!”

The US President further stated that he had fully authorized the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies pass.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” Trump wrote.

He also called on global shipping operators to resume activities, saying: “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

See Trump’s post.