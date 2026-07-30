  • Wednesday, 29th July, 2026

Maurice Makes Stablecoin’s Most Influential Leaders’ List  

Business | 4 seconds ago

CEO and co-Founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice, has been named to the Stablecoins Most Influential 2026 list, in recognition of individuals shaping the global stablecoin ecosystem.

Stablecon is a leading global event and media platform for the stablecoin ecosystem. The Stablecoins Most Influential list is a premier industry recognition spanning six regions and multiple categories, from issuers and builders to policymakers. The list uses a five-factor framework to evaluate influence, impact, innovation, momentum, and peer recognition, serving as a trusted marker of leadership.

Maurice joins a distinguished 2026 cohort that includes Coinbase President and COO, Emilie Choi; Stripe Co-founder and CEO, Patrick Collison; Paxos CEO and Co-Founder, Charles Cascarilla, and BlackRock Chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, among other leaders shaping the future of digital finance.

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