Firm Named Among World’s Top Fintech Companies

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been named among the CNBC and Statista World’s Top Fintech Companies for the second consecutive year, earning recognition in the payments category of the 2026 global ranking.

Commenting on the recognition, Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Being recognised once again among the world’s leading fintech companies is an affirmation of the consistency of our vision and the resilience of the infrastructure we have built over the years. At Interswitch, we remain focused on developing payment and digital commerce solutions that solve real problems, create opportunities for businesses to grow, and expand access to financial services across Africa. This recognition belongs to every member of our team, our customers, partners, and stakeholders who continue to believe in and contribute to that vision.”

Reflecting on what the recognition represents for Interswitch’s continued evolution and long-term commitment to Africa’s digital economy, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said: “The recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects sustained impact over time. At Interswitch, we have remained focused on building trusted infrastructure that people and businesses can rely on every day. As Africa’s digital economy continues to evolve, we will continue investing in the technologies and partnerships that make commerce simpler, more secure, and more inclusive.”