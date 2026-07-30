Firms Harp on Data Security, Business Growth with Agentic AI

Salesforce, a global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, and its Nigerian solution implementation partner,

arravo, have assured Nigerian businesses of data security and business growth, through its Agentforce Marketing solution.

They gave the assurance in Lagos, during a breakfast meeting, themed: ‘Unlocking the Agentic Enterprise: Elevating Customer Experience in the AI Era’.

Director, Sales at arravo, Oyinlola Okunfolami, said the breakfast meeting was organised to showcase Salesforce technology solutions that address internal data security and help grow customer businesses, using the Salesforce CRM platform.

“With the deployment of Salesforce CRM solution, organisations are rest assured of improved customer experience that will impact on revenue generation for organisations,” Okunfolami said.

In her presentation, Salesforce Specialist, Martha Makokha, spoke about how organisations could use Agentforce Marketing in enhancing customer experience.

According to her, Salesforce is a full, comprehensive end-to-end system, from customer acquisition to maintaining customers, and engaging the customers until they become loyal customers.

Addressing the Salesforce perspective through its Agentforce Marketing, Makokha said: “Agentforce Marketing is pretty much bringing in AI to help the human customer. The solution works in tandem with the human customer, it works in tandem with data, it works in tandem with other IT systems, to unify, and harmonise customer data, and automate the customer journey.”

Regional Executive at Salesforce, Jean-Claude Kabeya, spoke about data foundation and how Salesforce technology solutions could drive agentic enterprise and enhance digital transformation across organisations.