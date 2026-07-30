TikTok Moves against Violative Content in Nigeria

TikTok has released its Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, highlighting the platform’s continued commitment to protecting its community and creating safer experience for users.

Between January and March 2026, TikTok said it removed more than 4.8 million violative videos in Nigeria. The number, it said, only represents 0.6 per cent of the total number of videos uploaded by the Nigerian TikTok community in Q1, proving that only a small fraction of the content uploaded violates the platform’s rules.

According to the report, 99.8 per cent of the videos were proactively removed, meaning the violating content was detected and removed before it was reported by users, while 92.8 per cent of violating content was removed within 24 hours of being posted.

Globally, TikTok removed more than 184 million videos, representing only 0.5 per cent of the total number of videos uploaded on TikTok for the same reporting period, the report said, adding that the figures reflect TikTok’s continued investment in moderation systems that identify harmful content.

“These improvements build on TikTok’s ongoing efforts to detect and remove spam at scale. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, TikTok removed more than 86 million fake accounts globally as the platform continues to strengthen its detection capabilities. In Nigeria specifically, the first quarter of 2026 saw TikTok removing more than 118,000 pieces of content under the policy for edited media and AI-generated content (AIGC),” the report said.