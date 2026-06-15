Breaking: Trouble for Atiku, Adeleke As Court Orders INEC to Deregister ADC, Accord, Three Other Parties

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The presidential ambition of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the re-election bid of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is threatened as a Federal High Court Monday ordered the electoral umpire to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Accord Party and three other political parties.

Justice Peter Lifu issued the directive to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while delivering judgement in a suit instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators.

Justice Lifu predicated his decision on the grounds that the affected political parties did not meet Section 225 of the Constitution.

Details later.