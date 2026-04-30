Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

* Swears in four Perm Secs, INEC national commissioner

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday afternoon presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, the president administered the oath of office on four new permanent secretaries and a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The oath-taking saw the appointees take their oaths of office in a single batch, after which they signed the official register.

Those inaugurated as permanent secretaries are Mrs. Warrens Bekearedebo Augusta from Bayelsa State; Dr. Ayinde Shoretire from Ogun State; Mallam Aminu Sani Yargaya from Kano State; and Mrs. Nkiruka Bella Jones-Nebo from Enugu State.

Also sworn in was Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar Sadiq Malafa (rtd) as National Commissioner of INEC, representing Adamawa State.

The event, anchored by the Director of Media and Publicity in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, was attended by top government officials and members of FEC.

FEC members, who witnessed the ceremony included Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack.

Also in attendance were key cabinet members, including the Minister of Finance, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of Housing, Muttaqa Rabe Darma, among others.

Details later…