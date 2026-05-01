Following Supreme Court Judgement, INEC Lists Mark, Aregbesola’s Name On Website

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The decision of the electoral body to publish the name of Mark and Aregbesola-led NWC on its portal followed the judgement of the Supreme court which restored the Mark-led NWC.

Recall that in April, the commission, citing the order of the Court of Appeal, deleted the names of Mark-led NWC on its website.

The electoral body said it would not receive any further communication or deal with any of the parties or groups pertaining the affairs of the party and would not monitor any meeting, Congress or Convention convened on behalf ADC by any group until the matter is decided by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The commission stressed that its decision was to ensure it does not act in any way capable of foisting a fait accompli on the court or otherwise rendering nugatory the proceedings before the trial court.