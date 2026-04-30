Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation of Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Power Minister

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Thursday said Tegbe’s nomination has been transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation in accordance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

The nomination followed the resignation of the former Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down from office to pursue elective office.

Tegbe’s nomination is expected to strengthen further ongoing efforts to reform the power sector, enhance grid stability, and attract sustainable investment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president expects the minister-designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear to advance critical reforms and deliver improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector.

Tegbe, from Oyo State, is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors.

He is a former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance.

He has also advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.

He is currently the Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), where he is responsible for strengthening bilateral development cooperation between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

The NCSP also coordinates engagements with public sector stakeholders to advance economic and social development in line with FOCAC objectives.

Tegbe’s experience includes significant engagements within the power sector, particularly in regulatory and institutional reform involving agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).