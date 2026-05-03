Presidency To Obi: You Are A Political Nomad

* Describes his excuse for leaving ADC as illogical musings

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has reacted formally to the reported defection of the Labour Party’s candidate during the 2023 presidential poll, Peter Obi, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956 on Sunday, described the former governor of Anambra State as a “political nomad” prone to opportunistic shifts.

Obi, who joined the ADC in March 2026, had hinted in a social media post at a possible exit, amid speculation of fresh political alignments ahead of the 2027 polls.

Onanuga derided Obi’s explanation for the move, dismissing it as incoherent and self-serving.

His words: “We told you so. The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings, a self-serving letter to his mob.”

The presidential media aide described Obi as “a politician made of jelly” and “an opportunistic fellow,” suggesting he lacks the staying power to compete within party structures.

“He can’t fight Atiku or Amaechi for the ticket of ADC. He pursues the easy road, that will only lead him to doom, like in 2023,” he added.

Onanuga further flayed Obi’s political style, accusing him of shifting blame rather than engaging in self-reflection.

“He always blames the government without doing a soul-searching of himself. Welcome, Peter to the 2027 race,” he said.

Although Obi has not formally declared his next move, reports say he and former Kano State Governor, Senator Musa Kwankwaso, may be heading to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).