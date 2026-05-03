Access Holdings Shifts Focus to Efficiency, Returns, Value Creation as Post-Expansion Strategy Takes Shape

James Emejo in Abuja

Access Holdings Plc has signalled a strategic pivot toward efficiency, and value optimisation, marking a transition from years of aggressive expansion to a new phase focused on returns and sustainable performance.

The financial services group, which has spent the past decade scaling its operations across multiple markets and segments, said its 2025 results reflected both growth and a maturing business model.

Gross earnings rose by 13.3 per cent to N5.53 trillion, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 16.2 per cent to about N1.007 trillion.

However, beyond the headline figures, the company indicated that its priorities are shifting from building scale to extracting stronger value from its existing platform.

Group Chief Executive, Access Holdings, Mr. Innocent Ike, said the expansion phase that defined the group’s recent trajectory had largely been completed, setting the stage for a more disciplined approach to growth.

He noted that the next phase would centre on converting the group’s size into consistent, high-quality returns for shareholders, with emphasis on capital discipline, cost efficiency, and improved performance across its business lines.

In a statement Sunday, he said, “In today’s environment, size alone is no longer a competitive advantage.

“What matters is how effectively that size translates into returns, resilience, and long-term value.

“The platform is in place. The opportunity now is to make it work harder, smarter, and more efficiently.”

Ike stressed that in the current operating environment, scale alone no longer guarantees competitive advantage, adding that the group would focus on strengthening resilience and delivering long-term value.

Access Holdings also reiterated its commitment to optimising its existing structure to ensure all segments contribute meaningfully to overall performance, as it seeks to make its platform more efficient and productive going forward.