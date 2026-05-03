Senate 2027: I’m Committed to Purposeful Service, Quality Representation for Kogi East, Says Abdullahi

* Plateau PDP governorship aspirant urges unity, cautions against factionalism after Supreme Court ruling

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A Kogi-born political heavyweight and real estate mogul, Hon. Muhammad Abdullahi, popularly known as ‘Elephant,’ has formally declared his intention to contest the Kogi East Senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledging purposeful service and quality representation for the people of the district.

Abdullahi, an indigene of Ankpa Local Government Area, made the declaration at a well-attended event marked by growing political momentum, assuring constituents of a development-driven agenda anchored on grassroots empowerment and inclusive governance.

Speaking during the flag-off of his campaign, the PDP aspirant said his ambition was driven by a desire to provide effective representation at the National Assembly and to attract meaningful development to Kogi East.

“I am stepping forward to serve my people with sincerity, dedication and a clear vision for progress. Kogi East deserves quality representation at the red chamber, and I am committed to delivering tangible dividends of democracy,” he said.

He stressed that his aspiration goes beyond politics, describing it as a continuation of years of community service and personal sacrifice aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

“For years, I have remained committed to touching lives across Kogi East. This is not just about politics; it is about service, sacrifice and sustainable development for our people,” Abdullahi added.

Widely regarded as a philanthropist and grassroots mobiliser, Abdullahi has built significant goodwill across the senatorial district through a range of community-based interventions.

These include the provision of motorised boreholes to enhance access to potable water, sponsorship of Muslim faithful to Hajj, scholarships for students in tertiary institutions, and financial support schemes for small-scale entrepreneurs.

He noted that his legislative focus, if elected, would centre on expanding access to education, boosting economic opportunities for youths and women, and facilitating critical infrastructure development.

“Our people deserve opportunities — access to quality education, empowerment for businesses and basic infrastructure that improves daily living. These are priorities I will continue to champion,” he said.

Abdullahi also called on party faithful and the electorate to rally behind his candidacy, assuring them of transparent leadership, fairness and equitable distribution of resources across the district.

“I am ready to serve with integrity and fairness. Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Kogi East,” he declared.

Abdullahi’s entry into the race could significantly alter the dynamics of the Kogi East senatorial contest, given his entrenched grassroots network, philanthropic record and influence within the PDP.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP and Plateau State governorship aspirant, Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik, has called for unity and restraint among party members in the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute.

Ropshik described the ruling as a critical constitutional moment that demands maturity and discipline from stakeholders, warning against attempts to exploit the situation for factional advantage.

He noted that the Certified True Copy of the judgment was yet to be released, urging party members to avoid premature interpretations capable of deepening internal divisions.

According to him, the leadership currently recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be accorded legitimacy pending a comprehensive review of the apex court’s pronouncement.

“This is not a moment for triumphalism or factional celebration. It is a moment for reconciliation, unity and collective purpose,” he said.

Ropshik expressed confidence in the resilience of the PDP, insisting that despite its internal challenges, the party remains a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He added that the PDP’s sustained participation in the ongoing electoral cycle reflects the commitment and loyalty of its members, urging them to remain steadfast as efforts to rebuild and reposition the party continue.

The governorship aspirant emphasised that unity and cohesion would be crucial in ensuring the PDP emerges stronger and more competitive in future elections, even as it navigates the complexities arising from the Supreme Court’s intervention.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fcGpheGFsNHpiaHFmogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1777751763845