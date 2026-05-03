Adedini Joins 2027 Reps Race, Vows Inclusive Development for Ife Constituency

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A development advocate and grassroots mobiliser, Marcus Adedini, has formally declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ife Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election.

Adedini’s entry into the race follows his purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms, signalling what he described as a decisive step towards deepening public service and advancing community-driven development across Ife land.

Positioning himself as a candidate rooted in grassroots engagement, Adedini highlighted years of involvement in community-focused initiatives spanning education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and social welfare.

According to him, these efforts reflect a consistent commitment to improving living standards and expanding opportunities for residents.

In the education sector, his interventions have included scholarship schemes, distribution of learning materials, and support for infrastructure development aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning.

His healthcare outreach programmes, he noted, have provided medical services to underserved communities while promoting awareness on preventive health practices.

Adedini also underscored his focus on youth empowerment, citing initiatives that equip young people with vocational skills, entrepreneurial training, and startup support to tackle unemployment and foster economic independence.

Similar programmes, he added, have targeted women and vulnerable groups, helping to strengthen livelihoods and social inclusion.

Beyond community projects, Adedini pointed to his legislative exposure, which includes contributions to policy discussions and drafting of bills in sectors such as education, healthcare, and social development.

He argued that his understanding of budgeting processes and project facilitation would enable him to attract federal interventions to the constituency.

Calling on constituents to support his ambition, Adedini pledged to run a campaign anchored on issues, inclusivity and accountability.

He assured residents of effective representation and responsive leadership if elected, emphasizing that his vision is built on sustainable development and collective progress.