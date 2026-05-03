UBA Denies Divorce Rumour on Chairman Elumelu, Confirms Arrest of Three Suspects

United Bank of Africa (UBA) has dismissed as false and malicious a viral social media report alleging that its Group Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has divorced his wife, describing the claim as entirely fabricated and intended to damage his reputation.

In a formal notice issued by the bank, it said the publication and related content circulating online were “reckless and without basis,” stressing that the allegations were deliberately designed to mislead the public.

In the notice, signed by Alero Ladipo, Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communication at UBA, the bank disclosed that the matter had been reported to law enforcement authorities, who have already commenced action. According to the statement, three individuals allegedly linked to the creation and dissemination of the false information have been arrested. They were identified as Kingsley Akunemeihe (@Directorkem); Chigozie Success Ihebom; and John Surpruchi Nwanorue (@problemchimky).

UBA added that investigations are ongoing and could result in further arrests and prosecutions of others involved in originating or amplifying the claims.

The financial institution issued a cease-and-desist directive to individuals and platforms engaged in sharing the content, demanding the immediate removal of the publication and urging all parties to refrain from further dissemination. It also instructed those involved to preserve all relevant records, including digital communications and metadata, pending further legal action.

The bank warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract legal consequences, including defamation suits, claims for damages, and other remedies under applicable laws.

UBA reiterated its commitment to protecting the reputation and privacy of its chairman and the institution, stating that it would pursue all available legal avenues – both civil and criminal – to hold those responsible accountable.