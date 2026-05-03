Sandy Onor Joins Presidential Race, Picks Wike-backed PDP’s Nomination Form 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former senator from Cross River Central senatorial district, Sunday Onor, yesterday paid N50 million for the presidential nomination form and N1 million for the Expression of Interest form of the Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidential nomination form was handed over to him by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, who was represented by his deputy.

Senator Onor berated former Senate President Adolphus Wabara for refusing to accept defeat after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment last Thursday.

He urged him to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan, who accepted defeat in the 2015 general election.

Onor was a Senator in the 9th Senate and represented Cross River State Central

Speaking later, he said he succumbed to pressure to contest the presidential election.

Onor noted that Wike is the national leader of the PDP and also believes in President Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

He, however, added that these facts did not mean that the FCT minister could stop him from pursuing his presidential ambition.

He said that if chosen as the PDP presidential candidate, he would pursue his presidential aspiration courageously, irrespective of Wike’s decision, who is supporting President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

In his speech, the National Chairman of the factional PDP, Abdulrahman Mohammed, urged other aggrieved members to accept defeat and return to the mainstream PDP under his leadership.

He said the PDP platform has been made available to all PDP members and that no Nigerian would be denied the opportunity to contest any elective position in the 2027 general election.

The party’s national chairman wished Onor success in his presidential campaign to become Nigeria’s president.