Shettima To Muslim Pilgrims: Uphold National Values That Positively Reflect Nigeria

.Flags off 2026 hajj operation with 50,000 Nigerian muslims participating

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday tasked intending Muslim pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj to uphold national values that positively reflect Nigeria, and act as positive ambassadors of the country during their spiritual journeys.

He described them as representatives of the country on the global stage who must portray the best of the nation while complying with the strict regulations of the host nation.

Shettima gave the charge while flagging off the 2026 Hajj airlift at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with a renewed commitment to safety, coordination, and pilgrim welfare.

He said: “You are ambassadors of Nigeria. You carry with you the image of our nation and the dignity of our people. Let your conduct reflect discipline, humility, patience, and integrity.”

The 2026 inaugural Hajj flight ceremony commenced with the airlift of about 500 pilgrims from Kogi State to Saudi Arabia, while the total number of pilgrim stands at 50,000.

The Vice President noted that pilgrimage is a binding covenant between the Nigerian state and its citizens, where the government must uphold its duty of care while pilgrims uphold the values of the nation.

Shettima said the Hajj exercise places a direct responsibility on public institutions to guarantee the dignity, safety, and seamless movement of all pilgrims.

“Our duty is to ensure that every pilgrim undertakes this journey without avoidable hardship, needless anxiety, or preventable setback,” he stated.

The Vice President reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to protecting Nigerians at home and abroad, observing that governance is a covenant anchored on service and accountability.

He maintained that while Hajj remains a personal act of worship, it also reflects the strength and credibility of national institutions, saying every pilgrim travels under Nigeria’s banner.

“We owe every Nigerian pilgrim dignity, safety, order, compassion, and honour. Each pilgrim travels under the banner of our country, and each institution involved carries a sacred trust,” he added.

Shettima tasked Hajj administrators, aviation operators, medical personnel, and security agencies to uphold the highest standards of coordination and service delivery, stressing that operational success must be defined by the quality of pilgrims’ experience.

“The success of this operation will not be measured by the number of aircraft that depart alone, but by the comfort of our pilgrims, the orderliness of our processes, and the absence of avoidable hardship. There is no room for negligence where faith, lives, and national reputation converge,” he added.

Earlier, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo said the Hajj exercise remains a rare privilege that requires total devotion to Almighty Allah by all pilgrims.

He urged the pilgrims to continue to engage in prayers for Nigeria, particularly for peace and socio-economic development, during their spiritual journeys in the Holy Land.

Ododo also called for prayers for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, as they steer the country toward a greater Nigeria through the ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

On her part, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, expressed profound gratitude of the FCT Administration to the President and the Vice President for their guidance and support in strengthening institutional coordination across the board.

She noted that the FCT Administration remains committed to ensuring that every pilgrim being airlifted has a seamless experience to and from the Holy Land.

Also, Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, represented by Captain Mamud Abdullahi, said while Hajj is a sacred journey, the ministry is poised to ensure that every pilgrim experiences safety and comfort.

He explained that the Federal Government is collaborating with all relevant agencies to guarantee ease of operations across all airports.

In his welcome address, Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ismail Abba Yusuf, assured stakeholders of the Commission’s steadfast commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, just as he urged the pilgrims to remember that their conduct in the Holy Land must be guided by humility.

He assured that the Commission is undergoing reforms under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, aimed at entrenching transparency and trabsformation.