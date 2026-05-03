Kogi Women Purchase, Present APC Senatorial Forms to Yahaya Bello

*Say it’s reward for good governance

Women across Kogi Central Senatorial District took a bold and coordinated political step at the weekend, by collectively pooling financial resources to purchase and present the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms to former Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello.

The women said the gesture goes beyond mere symbolism, describing it as both a reward for what they termed his unprecedented commitment to women empowerment, security, and inclusive governance, and a strategic move to ensure the continuation of those policies at the national level.

Operating under a broad-based coalition cutting across the five local government areas of the district, the women explained that the decision to personally fund the forms was deliberate and deeply motivated. According to them, it reflects not only appreciation but also a sense of ownership and political agency. They emphasized that rather than waiting for political godfathers or elite structures to determine representation, they chose to directly invest in a candidate whose leadership, they claim, tangibly impacted their lives. For many within the coalition, the act of purchasing the forms was a statement that women are no longer passive observers in the political process but active stakeholders willing to shape outcomes.

The women described their action as a direct response to Bello’s legacy of inclusion, economic support, and deliberate policies that elevated women into leadership and decision-making positions during his administration. They noted that for the first time in the state’s history, women were not only visible but actively influential in governance, occupying roles that allowed them to contribute meaningfully to policy formulation and implementation.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Mrs. Elizabeth Williams said the move was unanimously agreed upon by various women’s associations across the district as a practical demonstration of gratitude and trust. She stressed that the coalition carefully assessed Bello’s time in office and concluded that supporting his senatorial ambition was a natural extension of the progress they experienced.

“It is on record that your tenure ensured the appointment of a female Secretary to the State Government, women vice chairpersons across the 21 local government areas, the first-ever female Aide-de-Camp to a state governor, a female Head of Service, female commissioners, alongside various empowerment programmes for the girl child in Kogi State,” she said.

Beyond appointments, the group highlighted broader socio-economic motivations behind their decision. They noted that many women in Kogi Central benefited from skill acquisition programmes, access to small business support, and increased participation in cooperative societies during Bello’s administration. According to them, these initiatives did not just improve incomes but also strengthened the confidence of women to engage in public life and decision-making.

The coalition further linked their support to security concerns in the region. They recalled periods of communal and clannish clashes, as well as other forms of insecurity that disrupted livelihoods and social cohesion. They credited Bello’s administration with restoring a level of peace and stability that enabled women to return to their farms, businesses, and daily activities without fear. For them, backing his senatorial bid is also about sustaining that stability through representation at the national level.

They emphasized that the purchase of the forms is both symbolic and strategic—symbolic in recognizing past performance, and strategic in positioning someone they trust to advocate for their interests in the Senate. The women added that by taking this step collectively, they are sending a message about the growing influence of grassroots political movements led by women.

Receiving the forms, an emotional Yahaya Adoza Bello, CON, expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, describing it as humbling and a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with leadership. He acknowledged the financial sacrifice and unity demonstrated by the women, noting that such a move places a moral obligation on him to live up to their expectations.

Bello assured the coalition that their trust would not be taken for granted. He pledged that if given the opportunity to serve at the Senate, he would build on his record by championing legislation and initiatives that promote gender inclusion, economic empowerment, youth development, and social equity. He emphasized that women would continue to play a central role in his political agenda, promising to advocate for policies that protect their rights, expand economic opportunities, and enhance their participation in governance.

“I see this not just as support, but as a call to greater service,” he said, assuring them that he would remain accessible and responsive to their needs. He further urged the group to sustain their unity and political engagement, stating that meaningful change is best achieved when citizens actively participate in the democratic process.