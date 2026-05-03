Xenophobic Violence in South Africa Violates Rights of Nigerian Migrants, Says Prof. Emelonye

Wale Igbintade

As xenophobic attacks intensify across major cities in South Africa, an international human rights scholar, Prof. Uchenna Emelonye, has called on the Nigeria government, the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), and civil society organisations to urgently scale up advocacy and response efforts, warning that the violence constitutes a systematic violation of the fundamental rights of migrants, particularly Nigerians.

In a press statement, Emelonye, also a scholar at Bournemouth University and a former United Nations Senior Human Rights Envoy, condemned the violence against foreign nationals as grave and multiple breaches of international, regional, and domestic human rights laws.

“These are not isolated incidents of public disorder. They represent systemic infringements on the fundamental rights of African migrants, including Nigerians lawfully residing in the country,” he stated.

He noted that the attacks, characterised by killings, physical assaults, and destruction of property, violate the right to life and personal security.

He further described the targeting of individuals based solely on their foreign status as xenophobic discrimination, undermining the rights to dignity and equality.

According to him, the looting and destruction of migrant-owned businesses infringe on the right to property and livelihood, while the forced displacement of victims amounts to constructive expulsion, violating their rights to freedom of movement and residence.

Emelonye urged the Nigerian government to act “swiftly, decisively, and visibly” to protect its citizens abroad.

He recommended the deployment of rapid-response consular teams, diplomatic engagement with South African authorities, provision of legal and compensation support for victims, and activation of regional accountability mechanisms.

“Protection of citizens abroad is not discretionary; it is a core sovereign responsibility,” he said, adding that the crisis poses a serious test of African solidarity and governance.

He said “The vision of continental integration cannot coexist with a reality where Africans are hunted, displaced, and dehumanised within Africa itself. These attacks are unlawful, unconstitutional, and morally indefensible.

“They require urgent action from South Africa, firm protection from Nigeria, sustained pressure from regional bodies, and continuous advocacy from civil society.”

Over the past month, the violence has reportedly claimed the lives of two Nigerian citizens—Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew—while many others have been displaced and businesses destroyed.