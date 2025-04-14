C’River: Otu, Wife, Ruling Party Chair Welcome PDP Deputy Gov Candidate, Ambroose-Amawhe, to APC

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on Sunday formally received the 2023 governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, Dr Emana Duke Ambroose-Amawhe to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate had via her X( formerly Twitter)announced her defection to her new party before her meeting with the Governor , her wife, the state chairman of the APC and the Chief of Staff to the Governor on Sunday.

Following the announcement of her defection, Ambroose-Amawhe was led to Governor Bassey Otu and his wife by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State,Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba.

Speaking with our Correspondent on phone, Emana said ” I only went to greet His Excellency, the Governor and His Wife,Her Excellency Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu as a mark of respect and to formally inform them of my movement.

“The day of my formal and ceremonial movement to my New Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ,along with thousand of my supporters and other big names will be made known,soon” she said.

Dr Ambroose-Amawhe, had recently resigned her membership from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Her resignation letter dated March 28,2025, and addressed to the chairman of Edem Odo Ward, in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State, was with immediate effect.

She said her decision to leave the PDP was not made lightly, but she remains committed to serving her community and contributing to the progress of Cross River state and the Country in other capacities.

Dr Ambros-Amawhe was the Deputy Governorship Candidate to Senator Sandy Onor during the 2023 elections in Cross River State.

She was also an aspirant for the House of Representatives ticket in Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency also on the platform of the PDP.