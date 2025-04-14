Oyo Hausa Leaders Back Olubadan Over Position on Sarkin Sasa 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Leaders and members of the Hausa community in Oyo State on Monday, said they are in full support of the decision of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, to declare the title of Sarkin Sasa as illegal and null and void.

This is just as they noted that it is only the Olubadan that has the power to install or remove any traditional title holder in Ibadanland.

The community made the declarations shortly after its emergency meeting held at Sabo in Ibadan.

The Olubadan had earlier declared that the title of Sarkin Sasa is not recognised in Ibadanland.

The monarch, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Solomon Ayoade, added that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land, Chief Amusa Akinade Ajani.

The Seriki Hausa of Oyo town, Alhaji Muhammad Gali Kano Ibrahim, while addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, noted that the entire Hausa community in the state is in total support of the decision of the Olubadan that no one should parade himself as Sarkin Sasa henceforth.

He added that it was wrong for the son of the former Sarkin Sasa to parade himself as the new Sarkin Sasa without the approval of the Olubadan.

Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of his other colleagues, noted that Sasa is an area in Ibadan and it is still under the authority of Olubadan.

He added that no one should parade himself as a traditional title holder in Ibadanland without the consent of the Olubadan, disclosing that the Hausa leaders will pay a visit to the Olubadan to apologise to the monarch over what happened.

Ibrahim stated further that the leaders have stripped the son of the late Sarkin Sasa of the illegal title he conferred on himself, maintaining that nobody appointed him.

According to him, “We are under the authority of Olubadan of Ibadanland. It is a matter that cannot be solved at this meeting. It is too bad for the son of the Sarkin Sasa to parade himself as the new Sarkin Sasa without the approval of Olubadan.

“Sasa is an area in Ibadan and it is under the authority of Olubadan of Ibadanland. We are 100 per cent in support of the decision of Olubadan of Ibadanland. Who is going to install the new Sarkin Sasa without the approval of Olubadan? It is only the Olubadan that can install or remove any traditional title holder in Ibadanland.

“Olubadan had ordered that he should not parade himself as Sarkin Sasa, so shall it be. He should not be seen parading himself as Sarkin Sasa.

“I want the whole Hausa community to continue to obey the laws, be loyal and be law abiding. They should not engage in bad things.”