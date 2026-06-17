Tinubu Hails Troops for Killing Bandit Kingpin, Bastuji, Declares It’s Notable Blow

• Approves forest guards for Katsina

•Senate hails military for rescuing Rabe’s wife, reconvenes over security concerns

• NHRC condemns general’s death, backs state police

•Makinde: Oyo is not, will never be Chibok

•Ododo briefs NSA on security situation

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies involved in the successful operation in Kogi State that led to the elimination of notorious bandit kingpin, Ibrahim Bastuji.

Tinubu, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the operation as a significant blow to criminal networks terrorising communities in Kogi and neighbouring states.

Relatedly, Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Katsina State to strengthen security operations in the state.

Governor Dikko Radda announced the president’s approval while briefing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting with Islamic clerics at Government House, Katsina.

The approval came as Senate Committee on Army commended the military and other security agencies for the rescue of Mrs. Amina Abubakar, widow of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar.

That was as the senate announced plans to reconvene for an emergency sitting to deliberate on pressing national security issues.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, said the rescue operation demonstrated the growing professionalism and coordination among the security services.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also condemned Abubakar’s abduction and death in the custody of bandits, describing the incident as a gross violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal security.

In a statement, Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, reiterated calls for the establishment of state police as part of broader efforts to address insecurity.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, assured residents that the pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area would be rescued safely, declaring that the state would never experience a situation similar to the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction.

Makinde gave the assurance while addressing protesters led by social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, at his private residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan.

Still on security, Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, briefed National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on the operation that led to the elimination of Battijo in the state, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

In furtherance of efforts to curb insecurity, particularly banditry and kidnapping, the Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, rolled out fresh security measures.

The measures were contained in a new Executive Order issued after an emergency security meeting on Monday with security agencies, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders at Government House, Katsina.

The new security measures included the ban on the sale, storage, and transportation of petroleum products in jerry cans.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, unveiled a technology-driven policing strategy aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police to combat security challenges in the country.

The new approach was conveyed to officers and men of the Katsina State Police Command by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Sulaiman Muhammad, during a two-day operational visit to the command on Monday.

Tinubu said Bastuji’s reign of violence, kidnapping and attacks on civilians had caused untold hardship for residents, and his neutralisation would restore confidence and give respite for residents of the area.

He stated, “I congratulate our gallant troops on this decisive milestone. Nigeria will not surrender any part of its territory to criminals.

“Those who choose the path of violence against innocent citizens will find no hiding place. This success reflects the renewed determination of our security forces to secure every inch of our land.”

The president, who also commended the troops for another successful operation that led to the rescue of the widow of the late former Chief of Defence Information, General Rabe Abubakar (rtd), said the rescue demonstrated a high standard of professionalism and the needed determination to confront forces of evil.

He said, “The safe return of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar is a source of relief to her family and to all Nigerians. I commend the intelligence coordination and bravery of the officers and men who executed the rescue operation. We owe a debt of gratitude to our troops who risk their lives daily to keep us safe.”

The president reassured Nigerians that the government would continue to provide the armed forces with the resources, training and support needed to end banditry, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes.

He urged citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information and necessary support.

Tinubu Approves Recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards for Katsina

Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Katsina State to strengthen security operations in the state.

Governor Dikko Radda announced the approval while briefing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting with Islamic clerics.

Radda said the forest guards would be properly trained and equipped to complement the efforts of the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), and local vigilante groups to protect communities, particularly those located in forested and remote areas that had become hideouts for criminal gangs.

He stated that the initiative formed part of broader collaborative efforts by the federal and state governments to address the worsening security situation in Katsina and other frontline states affected by banditry.

The governor described the approval as a significant boost to ongoing efforts to restore peace in the state. He expressed appreciation to Tinubu for responding positively to the state’s request.

Radda said, “I want to appreciate Mr. President for approving our request to recruit 1,000 young, able-bodied men and women as forest guards. They will work alongside conventional security agencies and community watch groups.”

He also commended the federal government for the increased deployment of security personnel to the state and described the ongoing collaboration as encouraging and critical to the fight against insecurity.

Radda, however, said security agencies alone could not defeat banditry without the active participation of local communities, stating that criminal groups often rely on collaborators for intelligence, logistics, and the disposal of stolen livestock.

He called on residents of the state to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible information, adding that restoring peace requires a collective effort from government, community leaders, religious institutions and ordinary citizens.

Senate Hails Military for Rescuing Rabe’s Wife, Reconvenes Over Security Concerns

Senate Committee on Army commended the Nigerian military and other security agencies for the rescue of Mrs. Amina Abubakar, widow of the late Major General Abubakar, during Operation Fansan Yamma in Katsina State.

Senate also announced plans to reconvene for an emergency sitting to deliberate on pressing national security challenges.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, said the rescue operation demonstrated the growing professionalism, coordination, and determination of security forces in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the North-west.

In a statement in Abuja, Yar’Adua described the operation as a significant achievement and evidence of the effectiveness of ongoing military campaigns against criminal groups.

He stated, “The successful rescue of Mrs. Amina Abubakar is proof of the renewed professionalism and joint resolve of the Nigerian Army, Air Force and other security agencies to degrade banditry and terrorism in the North-west.”

The committee also conveyed its condolences to the family of the late Major General Abubakar and prayed for the speedy recovery of Mrs. Abubakar following her ordeal.

According to Yar’Adua, the success of the operation should encourage security agencies to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements threatening lives and property across the country.

He urged citizens to support security efforts by remaining vigilant and providing credible intelligence to relevant authorities.

Yar’Adua stated, “National security is a collective responsibility. Citizens should monitor their environments and share timely information with the police, local vigilante groups and other security agencies. Such intelligence saves lives and enhances operational success.”

Senate summoned an emergency plenary session to consider matters of urgent national importance, with security expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

In a notice dated June 15, 2026, signed by Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Emmanuel Odo, and made available to journalists, the lawmakers were informed that the senate would reconvene on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 11am in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The notice stated that the emergency sitting was convened at the directive of President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to enable lawmakers deliberate on critical national issues requiring immediate legislative attention.

According to the notice, the session is intended “to consider matters of urgent national importance, particularly issues relating to national security and other critical concerns that require immediate legislative attention”.

NHRC Condemns Death of Retired General in Captivity, Backs State Police Debate

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the abduction and death of Abubakar in the custody of bandits, describing the incident as a gross violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal security.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said in a statement that the killing reflected a disturbing deterioration in Nigeria’s security situation and underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to tackle rising criminality.

Ojukwu said the commission received news of the retired military officer’s death with profound sadness, stating that the tragedy occurred despite reported efforts by the Katsina State government and security agencies to secure his freedom from captivity.

According to him, every citizen, irrespective of social status or background, is entitled to the protection of life, liberty and personal security as guaranteed by the constitution and international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory.

The NHRC chief observed that the abduction and eventual death of a retired senior military officer highlighted the extent to which insecurity had permeated the Nigerian society, leaving even prominent individuals vulnerable to violent criminal attacks.

Against that backdrop, NHRC renewed calls for serious consideration of the establishment of state police as part of broader efforts to address insecurity.

The commission stated that decentralised policing could improve response times, strengthen intelligence gathering at the community level and bring law enforcement closer to the people.

However, it emphasised that any state policing structure must be backed by strong legal safeguards, civilian oversight and strict adherence to human rights principles to prevent abuse and ensure accountability.

Makinde: Oyo Not, Will Never Be Chibok

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, assured residents that the pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area would be rescued safely, declaring that the state will never experience a situation similar to the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction.

Makinde declared his readiness to make any sacrifice, including risking his own life, to secure the release of the teachers and pupils.

Makinde gave the assurance while addressing protesters led by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, at his private residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan.

The protest was organised to demand urgent action over the abduction of pupils and teachers as well as growing insecurity in parts of the state.

The governor said his administration remained committed to securing the release of the victims, stating that every available option is being explored to ensure their safe return.

He described the rescue mission as delicate and unprecedented, explaining that the operation requires caution because the victims are young children.

He disclosed that there was no information indicating that any of the abducted pupils or teachers had died and assured residents that government was actively engaging all necessary stakeholders to secure their freedom.

The governor acknowledged public concerns over the prolonged captivity of the victims and expressed support for peaceful protests aimed at holding leaders accountable.

While responding to the protesters’ request to participate in the rescue operation, Makinde expressed confidence in the security architecture currently deployed. He said it was capable of securing the safe release of the victims with minimal casualties.

He stressed that if it became necessary, he would personally volunteer to join the rescue mission despite the risks involved.

The governor stated, “We will do everything humanly possible to bring our children back. And I am not somebody that leads from the back. Because of the nature of the security situation, I cannot divulge a lot of information.

“We are doing everything possible, including what you have suggested. We have lost a teacher already. If we can avoid losing more, we will do that. But if we get to the point that certain people have to be sacrificed, including myself, we will do it.

“If I were not in government, I would be protesting also. So, I do not have anything against what you are doing. To have a society where leaders are accountable and inclusive may require agitation, protest, people getting up from their comfort zone to do something like this.

“I will not shift blame, but our reality is that a state government is not in charge of all the security agencies. As the governor of Oyo State, I cannot deploy the CP of Oyo State. If I instruct him to go to a location, he will need to get the final say from the IGP in Abuja. Same thing with the military.”

Leader of the protest, Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, said the demonstration was intended to demand answers from the government and accelerate efforts to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers.

He expressed concern over the lack of information regarding the victims’ condition and called on the government to provide updates on the rescue operation.

Ododo Briefs NSA on Security Situation, Neutralisation of Bandits Kingpin in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, briefed National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on the successful operation that led to the elimination of notorious terrorist and bandit kingpin, Kachalla Ibrahim Battijo, in Kogi State.

This was contained in press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

The statement said, “During the meeting, Governor Ododo gave a detailed account of the intelligence-driven operation that culminated in the neutralisation of the criminal leader, describing it as a product of effective collaboration among federal security agencies, local security structures and the Kogi State government.

“The governor disclosed that highly sophisticated intelligence assets were deployed to monitor the movements and activities of Battijo and his gang, leading to the discovery of their plot to attack and abduct students writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Government Secondary School, Iluke, in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area.

“Acting swiftly on credible intelligence, the Kogi State Government relocated the students from a vulnerable location to the heart of Iluke town to guarantee their safety while they continued their examinations.

“Despite the proactive intervention by government and security agencies, Battijo and his gang launched an attack on the community in a desperate bid to execute their criminal mission.

“However, troops of the Nigerian military, working in synergy with other security agencies, the Kogi State Vigilante Service and local hunters, successfully repelled the attack. In the fierce gun battle that followed, the notorious bandit kingpin was neutralized, while his criminal network suffered devastating losses.”

It added, “The operation against the terrorist network did not end with the elimination of Battijo. In a follow-up clearance mission, troops of the Nigerian Army led by the Commander, 12 Brigade, Brigadier General Karim Sidi, successfully exhumed the remains of the slain terrorist leader for further examination and intelligence purposes.

“The operation against the terrorist network did not end with the elimination of Battijo. In a follow-up clearance mission, troops of the Nigerian Army led by the Commander, 12 Brigade, Brigadier General Karim Sidi, successfully exhumed the remains of the slain terrorist leader for further examination and intelligence purposes.

“The operation also led to the neutralisation of additional members of Battijo’s gang who had been hiding around the area following the initial encounter.

“Security forces had earlier recovered more than fifteen bodies of bandits during clearance operations, underscoring the scale of the victory recorded against the criminal group and confirming the operation as a comprehensive success.”

Radda Rolls Out New Security Measures

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, rolled out fresh security measures aimed at intensifying the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The new security measures included the ban on the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products in jerry cans across the state with immediate effect.

Others were the closure of Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging centres, and a ban on the use of motorcycles in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of the state.

The directives were contained in a new Executive Order issued after an emergency security meeting with security agencies, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders held on Monday night at Government House, Katsina.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, the restriction on petroleum products was intended to prevent the diversion of fuel supplies to bandits and other criminal elements operating in remote locations.

The statement added that security assessments had revealed that POS outlets and commercial phone charging points in Musawa and Matazu were being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their activities, necessitating their immediate closure.

It said the motorcycle ban was designed to disrupt the movement and operational capabilities of bandits and kidnappers, who frequently rely on such means of transportation to carry out attacks and evade security forces.

The statement read, “As part of the Executive Order, the sale, purchase, transportation, and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans have been banned across Katsina State with immediate effect.

The measure is designed to prevent the diversion of fuel supplies to criminal elements operating in remote locations.

“The Governor also approved the immediate closure of all Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging points in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas. Security assessments have shown that these facilities are being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their activities.

“In addition, the use of motorcycles has been banned throughout Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas. The restriction is intended to disrupt the movement and operational activities of bandits and kidnappers who often rely on motorcycles for transportation.”

IGP Unveils Technology-Driven Policing

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, unveiled a technology-driven policing strategy aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police to combat security challenges in the country.

The new approach, which formed part of IGP’s reform agenda, was conveyed to officers and men of the Katsina State Police Command by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Sulaiman Muhammad, during a two-day operational visit to the command, Monday.

He said the new strategy marked a shift from conventional reactive policing to intelligence-led and technology-driven law enforcement powered by data analysis, digital forensics and the Nigeria Police Force Crime and Incident Database.

He said the IGP believed that modern policing must be proactive and evidence-based, with greater reliance on intelligence gathering and technological tools to prevent and respond to criminal activities more effectively.

Beyond technology-driven policing, Muhammad said the IGP also introduced five additional administrative pillars to institutionalise operational efficiency and improve service delivery.

He enumerated strict accountability and human rights compliance, community policing and public trust, inter-agency collaboration and regional synergy, operational standardisation and specialisation, as well as personnel welfare and capacity building as the five administrative pillars.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of the technology-driven policing strategy and other reform measures would significantly enhance the fight against insecurity and strengthen public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

Hayatu-Deen Decries Killings, Economic Crisis

Former African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s escalating security crisis following the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar in the custody of his abductors.

General Rabe Abubakar, a military officer, who served with honour for decades, was abducted alongside his wife in Katsina State.

His death came amid a disturbing wave of insecurity across the country.

In a statement, Hayatu-Deen noted that 27 days after the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire, Oyo State, the victims remained in captivity.

He also cited recent attacks in Kogi State, where bandits killed a vice principal, a six-year-old child and another resident during a WAEC examination; the terrorist attack on Kautikari village near Chibok in Borno State.

The earlier abduction of more than 40 students in Askira-Uba and the killing of an officer and six soldiers in Kaduna State.

Mourning General Abubakar, members of the armed forces who have lost their lives and all victims of terrorism and banditry, he stressed that condolences alone were no longer sufficient.

Hayatu-Deen pointed to Nigeria’s rise to fourth place on the Global Terrorism Index and the reported 46 per cent increase in terrorism-related deaths as evidence of the growing threat.

“This is not a partisan statement. I have no interest in scoring political points off the graves of our soldiers or the suffering of our children. I speak as a concerned private citizen,” he said.