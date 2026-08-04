UNICEF Urges Collective Action to Boost Exclusive Breastfeeding in South-west Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on employers, health workers, families and communities across South-west Nigeria to provide stronger support for breastfeeding mothers, stressing that collective action is essential to improve exclusive breastfeeding rates and give every child the best start in life.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Lagos, Celine Lafoucriere, who made this call while speaking to mark the commencement of World Breastfeeding Week on Monday, noted that although most Nigerian mothers breastfeed their babies, far too few follow recommended breastfeeding practices.

She described breast milk as the first vaccine every baby receives, saying that it protects infants against diseases, promotes brain development and offers the healthiest start to life at no financial cost.

She expressed concern that only one in three babies in Nigeria is breastfed within the first hour after birth, while only three in 10 infants are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life without water, formula or solid foods.

According to her, South-west Nigeria, with its network of hospitals, markets and growing population of working mothers, has the potential to significantly improve these figures.

Lafoucriere, however, stressed that successful breastfeeding should not be seen as the sole responsibility of mothers.

“A mother cannot do this alone,” she said, noting that mothers require supportive workplaces that provide adequate time and private spaces for breastfeeding.

She also called on health workers to provide accurate information on infant feeding and resist misleading formula marketing.

The UNICEF chief further urged family members, including husbands, grandmothers, mothers-in-law and religious leaders, to encourage rather than discourage breastfeeding mothers.

Calling for practical action from all stakeholders, Lafoucriere appealed to employers to create breastfeeding-friendly work environments and urged healthcare workers to ensure that every newborn is put to the breast within the first hour after birth.

She also encouraged families to stand firmly behind breastfeeding mothers by offering emotional and practical support.

Addressing nursing mothers directly, the UNICEF official acknowledged their sacrifices, especially those caring for their babies during late-night hours.

“To every mother in Lagos feeding her child right now, alone in the quiet hours of the night, we see you. You are giving your child their first and best gift,” she said, assuring them that UNICEF, its partners and government remain committed to supporting them.