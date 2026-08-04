Kidnap at Gateway Polytechnic: Just Adetoun Threatens ICC Petition over Gov. Abiodun’s Alleged Inaction

A social commentator and critic of the Ogun State Government, Adetoun Onajobi, popularly known as Just Adetoun, has threatened to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) over what she described as Governor Dapo Abiodun’s alleged failure to address the worsening security situation at Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade.

The threat follows a series of violent attacks on the institution, where students have reportedly been injured or abducted by suspected gunmen in recent months.

She said the latest incident occurred a few days ago when eight students were reportedly abducted from the school premises after armed men allegedly fired sporadically before whisking away their victims.

According to reports, the recurring attacks have heightened concerns among students and residents, with critics accusing the state government of not doing enough to improve security around the institution.

Reacting to the latest abduction, Just Adetoun condemned the governor, alleging that repeated appeals for improved security at the institution had gone unanswered.

Calling out Governor Abiodun, she recalled that the institution had come under attack earlier in the year.

“Weeks after this aforementioned attack, the School was again invaded and some student were shot, two persons died, with some hospitalized. I called out the Governor to secure the safety of the Students in this institution in Saapade, but he failed to do the needful.

“A Particular Student was shot and taken to the Government Hospital in Ipara, he was however not attended to as the hospital management said they don’t have emergency facility to attend to him, he was however transferred to Babcock Hospital, where Millions of Naira was spent by the Family of the young man for Surgery.

“From Babcock Hospital, he was transferred to Live Well Hospital in Sagamu”.

She further alleged that despite repeatedly drawing the governor’s attention to the security challenges confronting the institution, no decisive action was taken before the latest abduction of eight students.

Just Adetoun also criticised the state government’s response to the incident, alleging that students were only given a one-day break before resuming their examinations two days later.

She maintained that Governor Abiodun should be held accountable for the recurring security breaches affecting the institution.

Expressing disappointment that the governor had allegedly blocked dissenting voices, including hers, on his social media platforms and had yet to issue an official statement on the killings as of the time of filing this report, she vowed to pursue legal action at the international level.

“I am charging Governor Dapo Abiodun to the International Criminal Court, ICC, because he has several questions to answer”, she stated.

The Ogun State Government had not responded to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.