The New Face of Ijebu-Ode: How Governor Dapo Abiodun Is Rewriting Story of Road Infrastructure

By Kayode Akinmade

For many years, Ijebu-Ode was synonymous with poor roads. Travelling through the ancient town often meant navigating potholes, flooded streets during the rainy season and painfully slow journeys that took a toll on both commuters and vehicles. That reality shaped public perception and, for a long time, deservedly so.

Today, however, Ijebu-Ode is telling a different story.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2019, Governor Dapo Abiodun has embarked on one of the most extensive road renewal programmes in the town’s history, transforming critical transport corridors and improving mobility across residential, commercial and recreational districts. The transformation is a practical demonstration of the Infrastructure pillar of his administration’s ISEYA agenda, which recognises that sustainable development begins with efficient connectivity.

Across Ijebu-Ode, roads that had suffered decades of neglect have been reconstructed, rehabilitated or expanded, making movement easier for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

The list of completed projects speaks for itself. Awujale Road, Ogbagba Street, the Molipa/Fusigboye/Ayegun/Ojofa Road network, Asafa Oke/Asafa Isale/Ojofa Street, the Molipa Expressway linking Ibadan Garage, Ejinrin/Oluwalogbon Road, Aiyegbami/Oju Ega Streets, Oyingbo-Olisa-Saka Ashiru Road, Ijebu-Ode Club Road near the Bisi Onabanjo Mausoleum, Awokoya Road, Igbeba-Talbort-Yidi Lane, Imoru Road, Osinubi-New Road, and the Odo Egbo Junction/Ereko Street/Ondo Road corridor have all received significant attention under the present administration.

Beyond the town itself, the Ijebu-Ode/Epe/Sagamu-Benin Interchange Flyover has improved traffic circulation at one of Ogun State’s busiest gateways, enhancing connectivity between Ogun and neighbouring Lagos State while easing congestion for thousands of motorists.

The pace of development has remained consistent.

On June 18 this year, Governor Abiodun commissioned Tam Balogun Road and Luba/Stadium Road, two strategic projects that have enhanced access to commercial, educational and recreational facilities within the town. For traders, these roads reduce transportation costs and vehicle maintenance. For residents, they shorten travel time and improve access to essential services. For visitors, they create a more welcoming and accessible city.

Equally important is the fact that construction has not stopped.

Binder asphalt works have commenced or advanced on Olojabara Street, Imoru Road and Sabo-Itanrin Road, further extending the administration’s commitment to improving road infrastructure across Ijebu-Ode. These ongoing projects demonstrate that the government’s intervention is not episodic but part of a carefully planned and sustained infrastructure programme.

According to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, the emphasis has been on delivering durable roads built to stand the test of time rather than projects designed merely for political optics. That philosophy is evident in the quality and scope of the works being undertaken.

The impact of these projects extends far beyond kilometres of asphalt.

Reliable roads stimulate economic activity by enabling businesses to move goods efficiently. They reduce travel time, lower transportation costs, improve emergency response, enhance access to healthcare and education, and make communities more attractive to investors. They also improve the overall quality of life for residents who no longer have to contend daily with roads that were once almost impassable.

Visitors to Ijebu-Ode increasingly notice the difference. Those who attend the annual Ojude Oba Festival, for instance, now experience smoother access into and around the town than they did just a few years ago. Residents who drive these roads every day equally acknowledge the significant improvements that have taken place since 2019.

Like every growing city, Ijebu-Ode still has roads awaiting reconstruction. Development is an ongoing process, and no responsible government claims to have completed every project. Yet it would be difficult for any fair-minded observer to deny the scale of the transformation that has already occurred.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has not merely rehabilitated roads; he has improved connectivity, stimulated economic activity and enhanced everyday life for thousands of residents. The infrastructure renewal taking place across Ijebu-Ode reflects a deliberate vision of development that prioritises functionality over fanfare and long-term value over short-term applause.

The conversation about Ijebu-Ode should therefore be guided by its present reality, not outdated perceptions. Anyone who travels through the town today can see that a remarkable transformation is underway—one road at a time.

*Akinmade is Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.