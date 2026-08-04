Oyo Pensioners Threaten Protests over Non-implementation of Makinde’s Directive

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State Council, yesterday berated the management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, and

Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, over what it described as their alleged refusal to implement approved pension increases for retirees by Governor Seyi Makinde.

This is just as it threatened to stage protests in the two institutions from August 18 if they failed to implement the governor’s directive, insisting that the action of the affected managements amounted to disobedience of constituted authority.

The state Secretary of the union, Olusegun Abatan, while addressing journalists at the union’s headquarters in Agbarigo, Ibadan, disclosed that Governor Seyi Makinde had in January 2025 approved a review of pensions across the state, including a minimum monthly pension of N25,000 for the least-paid pensioners and the implementation of outstanding pension adjustments.

According to him, “The governor directed that the least-paid pensioner in Oyo State should earn N25,000 monthly. He also approved the implementation of the 33 per cent pension increase, the 2019 consequential adjustment, the 20 per cent pension increase approved in January 2024 and the balance of N17,500 approved in August 2024 for qualified pensioners.”

Abatan alleged that while most government agencies complied with the directive without waiting for an implementation circular, some tertiary institutions initially refused to act.

The union leader added that the managements of Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, and Michael Adeniyi Koleoso Polytechnic, Saki, have implemented the pension review.

Abatan, however, accused the managements of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education of delaying the implementation despite repeated correspondence and appeals.

He said: “We have written several letters and sought meetings with the authorities of these institutions. Instead of implementing the directive, our members have continued to experience delays and excuses. We have waited for about 19 months without any meaningful action.”

The union further alleged that the two institutions had implemented the new minimum wage and other welfare packages for serving workers while excluding pensioners.

According to Abatan, “When the governor approved the N50,000 Christmas bonus and the N10,000 fuel subsidy palliative for pensioners, these institutions complied without asking for any circular. It is therefore difficult to understand why they are insisting on one before implementing the pension review.”

He added: “Pensioners should not be treated differently from serving workers. The constitution clearly provides that pensions should be reviewed whenever salaries are increased.”

Abatan announced that pensioners from ministries, departments and agencies, retired local government workers, and retired primary school teachers would participate in the planned demonstrations.

According to him, “Beginning from August 18, pensioners will converge on LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education in peaceful protests until the approved pension increases are implemented. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

The union also disclosed plans to seek the intervention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“We will also approach the Nigeria Labour Congress to consider a three-day warning strike in the affected institutions because today’s workers are tomorrow’s pensioners,” Abatan stated.

He maintained that the action was not targeted at Governor Makinde but at ensuring compliance with his directive.

“Our intention is not to embarrass the governor, whom we acknowledge as pension-friendly. Rather, we want the managements of the affected institutions to obey his directive and give our members what is due to them,” he added.