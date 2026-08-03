Just In: Abducted Kebbi Judge Regains Freedom

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

There was jubilation in Kebbi State on Sunday as a judge who was abducted by bandits regained his freedom and returned home safely after spending one week in captivity.

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the release of a judge.

The command said in a statement on Monday that the judge regained his freedom and has returned home safely to the jubilation of family members and residents across the state.

A relative of the judge who spoke to THISDAY said the family was full of gratitude to God for His protection and for seeing their own return alive.

“He was just released and has returned home now after spending one week with the bandits,” the relative said, adding that the mood in the household was one of relief and thanksgiving.

The family also expressed appreciation to all those who stood by them during the ordeal, noting that the prayers and support received kept them going.

“We sincerely thank and appreciate the Kebbi State Judiciary, the security agencies, the Kebbi State Government, and the entire people of Kebbi State who contributed in different ways,” the family member stated.

According to him, many residents offered prayers, sent messages of sympathy, and showed concern throughout the period the judge was in captivity.

“Your concern and support gave us strength, and we are grateful for your solidarity,” he added.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in parts of the state, where kidnappings have become a recurring challenge for residents and public officials.

The police said security agencies in Kebbi have in recent months intensified operations aimed at curbing banditry and restoring confidence among citizens.

A source close to the family said details of how the judge was released would be made public at a later time. “Other details of how he was released will be made available later,” he said, as the family continues to celebrate his safe return