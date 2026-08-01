2027: INEC Publishes Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others’ Particulars 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Saturday published the personal particulars of presidential candidates and their running mates in line with the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

Section 29(3) stipulates that: “The Commission shall, within 21 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidate, publish same in the constituency where the candidate intends to contest the election.”

The electoral body had fixed August 1, 2026 for the display of the personal particulars of candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The display, contained in Form EC9, is a statutory requirement under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which mandates INEC to publish candidates’ particulars within 21 days of receipt.

The leading presidential candidates and their running mates whose particulars were published included: Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); and Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

The details of the candidates which include academic records with dates as submitted to INEC were released ahead of August 19, 2026 official commencement of political campaigns for presidential election.

The copies of Tinubu’s Form EC9, which also contain academic records of candidates showed Tinubu has Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University, United States in 1979.

Expectedly, there was no information as regards the primary and secondary schools he attended.

Also, as part of the information he made available to INEC, he carried out his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) between December 1982 and November 1983.

His work history indicated that he worked in Mobil Nigeria Limited between 1983 and 1992.

Tinubu was elected as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007; and also became the President of Nigeria from 2023 till date.

The president’s personal information section listed his date of birth as March 29, 1952, and his age as 74.

Also, the particulars of Shettima showed that he attended Lamisula I Primary School between 1972 and 1978.

He obtained his West African Examinations Council result at Government Secondary School, Potiskum, in June 1983.

Shettima graduated from the University of Maiduguri, where he bagged a Second Class Upper Division degree in Agriculture in August 1989.

He obtained a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan.

He served during the mandatory one year youth service between October 1989 and October 1990.

Similarly, Atiku graduated from FSLC primary school in 1954, and obtained his WASC certificate in 1961, whereas he obtained his Masters in International Relations from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020.

His work history showed that he worked for Nigerian Customs Service between 1969 and 1989. He was Nigeria’s vice-president between 1997 and 2007.

For Peter Obi, he graduated from St. Augustines Primary School, Anambra in 1973 before proceeding to Christ the King’s College where he obtained his WASC certificate in 1978.

He was awarded Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy by the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1984.