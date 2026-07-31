DHQ: Troops Kill over 102 Terrorists, Criminals, Apprehend 345 in July

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces neutralised over 102 terrorists and criminal elements across various theatres of operation in July, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity and restore peace across the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

The DHQ also disclosed that troops arrested 345 terrorists and criminals, rescued 393 kidnapped civilians and recovered 59 arms and 1,118 rounds of ammunition during the period.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Friday during the monthly operational briefing, adding that 57 insurgents surrendered to troops within the month.

Providing a breakdown of the operations, Onoja said troops in the North-East neutralised 54 fighters, arrested 102 terrorists, rescued 102 kidnapped victims and facilitated the surrender of 57 insurgents and their families.

In the North-West, troops under Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised 33 fighters, arrested 66 terrorists and rescued 191 kidnapped victims. Similarly, troops operating across the three theatres in the North-Central region killed 15 terrorists, arrested 148 suspects and rescued 53 victims during the month under review.

In the South-South and South-East regions, troops rescued a combined total of 47 victims, comprising 37 in the South-South and 10 in the South-East, while 29 criminal elements were arrested—three in the South-South and 26 in the South-East.

Onoja also disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained anti-kidnapping and economic protection operations across Akwa Ibom, Edo and Rivers States, dismantling 18 illegal refining sites and recovering over 250,500 litres of petroleum products.

He said that on 4 July, troops dismantled a major illegal refining complex in the Egboama/Ogbogolo area of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, deactivating three refining sites and recovering stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil.

“This was reinforced on 5 and 7 July with the deactivation of two other illegal refining sites within the Orashi National Forest. Troops discovered additional illegal refining sites within Ogbogolo community, Ahoada East LGA, during operations conducted from 11 to 22 July.

“Specifically, anti-oil theft operations conducted on 19 and 22 July resulted in the discovery of five illegal bunkering camps at Egboama and Egbogolo areas. Subsequently, approximately 25,000 litres of stolen crude and 2,000 litres of suspected illegal Premium Motor Spirit at Okrika, Okrika LGA, were recovered.”