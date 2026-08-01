Richard Mofe Damijo Launches The Timeless Code

Tosin Clegg

At 65 it would look like a person has achieved it all and defined oneself in every way possible whether by career milestones, family or certain set goals desired to be achieved but for Richard Mofe Damijo known by many as RMD it’s just beginning.

He has been known by many as a great actor with exceptional interpretation of characters regardless of the film he is casted in. With several decades of exceptional mastery of his craft he has ventured into something a little bit more exciting and interesting.

A fragrance is only as memorable as the trail it leaves behind. Whether it is coated in bold spices or vibrant citrus it should always expel timeless elegance in its use and experience. These are some of the key elements that birth a few of the notes in the new perfume by Richard Mofe Damijo called, Timeless Code. It is crafted to leave a lasting impression as it isn’t just another perfume but a masterpiece that deserves an unveiling as every signature scent deserves a story. One that is bold, sophisticated and timeless.

Some things are simply better together they say so why stop at smelling good when your space can too? The Timeless Code by RMD provides more options that isn’t limited to the Eau de Parfum only as it has a room and linen perfume as well which makes your signature scent follow you everywhere. One for your presence and the other for your space.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, RMD expressed that, “Every story leaves a code. Warri never really leaves you. It stays in the way you carry yourself, in the value you place on your word, and in the quiet confidence life teaches you to earn.

“Five years ago, I captured a chapter of my journey with Timeless. Today, at 65, I return with Timeless Code—not to tell a new story, but to honour the one that has shaped me.

“Like life, it reveals itself slowly. A gentle sweetness gives way to warm amber and deep oud, reminding me that the things with the greatest depth are never in a hurry to be understood. Where we come from leaves a code within us. Time doesn’t erase it; it reveals it. Timeless Code is mine. I hope, in time, it becomes part of yours. Welcome to Timeless Code.”

With the launch of his new fragrance collection, the veteran actor continues to tell that his influence extends far beyond the screen we have all come to love seeing him. The new scents embody the sophistication, confidence and timeless elegance personified in RMD which are qualities long associated with him. More than a just a creation of scents it represents a thoughtful expression of personal style and lifestyle, offering fragrance enthusiasts an opportunity to experience luxury through carefully crafted aromas. The new scents entry into the market reinforces RMD’s ability to evolve with changing trends while remaining an enduring symbol of excellence, class, and authenticity.