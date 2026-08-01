BUA Group Chairman Commends NPA Leadership for Commitment To Port Excellence

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has commended the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, and his management team for their commitment to improving operational efficiency, strengthening stakeholder engagement and advancing the modernisation of Nigeria’s ports.

Rabiu gave the commendation during a meeting with the NPA leadership, where discussions centred on ongoing reforms across the port system, infrastructure renewal and opportunities for deeper collaboration between the Authority and private sector operators.

As one of Nigeria’s leading industrial groups, BUA is a major investor in the country’s maritime sector through BUA Ports and Terminals Nigeria Limited, concessionaire of Terminal B at the Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt. The company is currently investing more than US$65 million in the reconstruction and modernisation of the terminal to expand cargo handling capacity, improve operational efficiency and enhance service delivery.

Rabiu noted that the NPA’s commitment to improving the operating environment and engaging constructively with stakeholders was helping to build confidence among investors and supporting long-term investments in critical port infrastructure.

Responding, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Dantsoho, thanked the BUA Group Chairman for the commendation and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to building a modern, efficient and globally competitive port system through sustained collaboration with terminal operators and other private sector partners.

Dantsoho said the Authority would continue to pursue reforms that improve vessel turnaround time, strengthen cargo evacuation, enhance operational efficiency and attract greater investment into Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He described private sector investments such as BUA’s ongoing reconstruction of Terminal B as a strong vote of confidence in the Federal Government’s port reform agenda and reiterated the NPA’s determination to provide an enabling environment for investments that deepen trade, support industrialisation and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

The engagement reflects the federal government’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leveraging public-private partnerships to modernise critical infrastructure, facilitate trade and accelerate economic growth.