Davido Releases 6th Studio Album, ‘Ori Ade’ 

Tosin Clegg

‘Ori Ade’ is a Yoruba phrase that translates to “head wearing a crown” or “destined royalty” as it combines orí (head or spiritual destiny) and adé (crown). In most cases it is commonly used as a personal name or a term for a kingly personality and probably we can say that’s what inspired the title of Davido’s sixth studio album.

In anticipation of the album official release Davido hosted a listening party with a few selected guests earlier this week in Lagos offering attendees an opportunity to experience his new project in the most profound way possible. Martell, Ajoje and The Plug brightened up the reception giving everyone a memorable experience, creating an atmosphere filled with great energy, meaningful connections, and unforgettable moments. But largely the event celebrated community, entertainment, and shared enjoyment, leaving attendees with lasting memories of the Oriade project.

The project’s tracklist is robust and rich with flavours of both artistic depth and global ambition, taking listeners on a carefully curated musical journey. Songs such as On The Road, Julie, Constantly, Already Falling, Zanzibar and Guide showcase Davido’s versatility and storytelling, while high-profile collaborations featuring an exciting list further elevate the body of work. Amazing Grace features acclaimed Ghanaian star Black Sherif, I Know Who I Be brings together Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay, Gimme Dat Ting features No11, B4 B4 unites the artiste with Mayorkun and FOLA, Tell Everybody includes American singer-songwriter Leon Thomas, Yaya features French-Malian superstar Aya Nakamura, and My Light sees a collaboration with Llona. This project highlights the artiste’s ability to blend Afrobeats with diverse musical influences, creating a rich, collaborative sound that resonates across different audiences and markets.

Davido is now set to give the UK an experience like ever before and have the rare chance to see Oriade performed live. In a post he shared, “London! Join me on 11th August at the 02 Forum Kentish Town for a very special show. This will be the first and only chance to hear Oriade performed live, so if you want to experience the new album before anyone else. Tickets are on sale now l’ll see you there!”

With the release of ‘I Know Who I Be and Gimme Dat Ting’ fans got a chance to experience the album before it officially came out on the 31st of July. Both songs served as forerunners of what to expect and ultimately led listeners to a wholesome experience like never before. As Oriade settles to streaming platforms and plays across board, Davido once again marks his ground as one of Afrobeats’ most influential global ambassadors. Beyond the beautiful layout of the project it reflects an artiste who continues to evolve creatively while staying true to the original sound that has defined his career.