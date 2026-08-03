Troops Foil Terrorist Attack on FOB Kasuwan Daji, Rescue 9 Abductees

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Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have successfully repelled an attempted infiltration of their Forward Operating Base at Kasuwan Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The early morning attack was foiled with heavy casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on August 2, 2026. The terrorists had sought to take advantage of darkness to breach the military facility.

Colonel Osoba said the alert troops detected the hostile movement in good time and responded with coordinated and overwhelming firepower.

The intensity of the defense, he noted, forced the attackers to abandon their mission and retreat in disarray.

Following the initial engagement, military rein-forcements arrived at the scene and immediately launched a hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists. The attackers had reportedly abducted an unspecified number of residents from communities around the base during the raid.

The relentless pursuit by the troops yielded results as nine of the abducted locals were rescued and safely recovered. Military authorities said efforts are ongoing to locate and free any other persons who may have been taken.

Regrettably, the firefight claimed the lives of one Army officer and one Police officer who were on duty at the base. Two soldiers also sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.

The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated by air for advanced medical treatment, as the statement also confirmed that both officers are currently in stable condition and receiving care.

Colonel Osoba said the troops have since taken full control of the area and are conducting exploitation operations to determine the full extent of losses suffered by the terrorists.

He added that domination patrols are also being carried out to ensure the safety of surrounding communities.

The Army spokesman described the failed infiltration as another significant operational setback for terrorist groups operating in the North-west region. He noted that the incident capped what he called a costly weekend for the attackers amid sustained military pressure.

The statement further addressed rumours circulating online that six security personnel died in the attack. Colonel Osoba clarified that only one Army officer and one policeman lost their lives, urging the public to disregard the false report.

Reaffirming the commitment of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Osoba said the troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive operations, protecting vulnerable communities, and dismantling terrorist networks until lasting peace is restored across the North-west region.