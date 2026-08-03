Political Thugs Attack Journalists, PDP Members in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Over 50 thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State have disrupted a rally organised by a People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr. Ifeanyi Nworie, to announce his detection from the APC to the PDP in the state.

The thugs, who inflicted injuries on 10 members of the PDP, also attacked journalists who came to cover the event.

The event, which occurred at Ikwuato Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, turned violent immediately the attackers sighted any person suspected to be attending the rally.

The political event was originally scheduled to take place at a roadside village square in the community, but the thugs stormed the venue and disrupted it, destroying plastic chairs, canopies, and other property at the venue.

At a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, after the incident, the state PDP Chairman, Mr. Chukwuma Igwe, described the attack as provocative and an assault on democracy.

Igwe called on the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other relevant security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and political activities in the state.

He further recalled that in the last few weeks, supporters and members of PDP have faced threats from the APC.

Igwe said vehicles were damaged and several people were assaulted with dangerous weapons with eight persons receiving treatment in the hospital following the attack.

According to him, “We have called this press conference to draw the attention of Nigeria and Nigerians to the undemocratic action deliberately orchestrated to undermine the conduct of the 2027 general election in Ebonyi State.

“We, therefore, call on all security agencies to uphold their constitutional responsibility of protecting all Nigerians and ensuring that every citizen of Ebonyi State is free to exercise his or her civic responsibilities in accordance with the constitution, including the rights to freedom of association and political participation.

“We state unequivocally that the PDP in Ebonyi State will not be intimidated by undemocratic forces, irrespective of who may be behind them.

“As political activities commence in the coming days, we urge our members to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We also call on the Ebonyi State Government to play by the rules of democracy, bearing in mind that no one has a monopoly on violence or miscoduct.

“We further urge all security agencies to remain impartial in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities in the interest of democracy and justice.

“We specifically call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Armed Forces, and all other relevant security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and political activities throughout Ebonyi State.”

Meanwhile, the APC in the state has denied the attack.

The state Chairman of the APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, alleged that those who maybe uncomfortable with the political behaviour of Ifeanyi Nworie may be responsible for the attack and not the APC

He said: “So far, as it has to do with APC in Ebonyi State, we watch the body language of our governor, he doesn’t want to offend anyone.

“As such, we must toe his path. There is no time APC will have a hand in violence because you know that if you get into such act, the governor will abandon you .

“So, as such, our members should not get themselves into violence because our governor is not a supporter of such thing (violence).

“His Excellency understands that we are one and we will remain one invisible people. So, we are not part of the attack.

“The people who are no longer comfortable with Nworie’s political behaviour may be responsible for the incident.”