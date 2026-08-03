Cross River Unveils US$1.075bn Historic PPP Investment Package

The Cross River State Government has unveiled a historic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment package valued at over N70 billion and US$1.075 billion, following the approval of 16 transformative projects by the State Executive Council (ExCo).

The landmark approvals, spanning agriculture, renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure and environmental sustainability, reinforce the Otu administration’s determination to accelerate industrialisation, attract private capital, create thousands of jobs and position Cross River as one of Nigeria’s most competitive investment destinations.

Approving the projects during the Executive Council meeting, Governor Edet Otu said the ratification marked “another defining moment in our determination to reposition Cross River as Nigeria’s foremost investment destination”.

He declared that the projects were “not mere proposals on paper but carefully structured partnerships that will unlock jobs, stimulate industrial growth, expand our revenue base and improve the quality of life of our people.”

The governor stressed that his administration remained committed to creating “an enabling environment where private capital can thrive while delivering measurable value to the citizens of Cross River State”.

The approved projects cut across agriculture, renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

They include the Kereksuk Limited Rice Value Chain Development Project in Calabar, Odukpani and Ogoja; the Valuefronteira Limited Oil Palm Development Project in Yala; the 100mw Solar Power Project by Tee Pama Limited across Calabar, Ikom and Ogoja; the Calabar Fishing Port and Fisheries Development Project; the Odukpani Dairy, Livestock and Trawler Fishing Project; electric vehicle manufacturing; statewide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure; the state Transport Company PPP; Creek Town Industrial Park; healthcare diagnostic centres; municipal waste management facilities; the 60b investment in Obudu cattle ranch, Utanga Lodge and Bebi Airstrip by Living Curation Real Estate Limited; the rehabilitation of the Adiabo Gas-Fired Power Plant; and a lithium battery assembly plant.

Governor Otu described the investments as the cornerstone of his administration’s industrialisation agenda, noting that every project had been selected for its capacity to deepen economic diversification and attract long-term private capital.

“We are deliberately building an economy that is driven by production rather than consumption,” he said. “Our vision is to transform Cross River into a competitive hub for agriculture, clean energy, manufacturing, logistics and the blue economy. These partnerships demonstrate growing investor confidence in the future we are building together.”

The governor further explained that the projects would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs while strengthening food security and boosting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Our young people deserve opportunities, not promises,” Otu stated. “Every investment approved today is designed to generate employment, stimulate enterprise, encourage technology transfer and create sustainable prosperity across our communities. This is inclusive development in action.”

ExCo also approved a robust governance framework to ensure transparency and accountability in project implementation.

The governor directed that project monitoring committees be immediately constituted by all contracting ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) through the Bureau of Public Private Partnerships, with mandatory quarterly performance reports to the state PPP Council.

“Our commitment is not only to attract investment but to ensure every agreement delivers measurable outcomes,” Otu said. “Every concession and every partnership must stand the test of transparency, accountability and public value.”

To accelerate implementation, the executive council authorised the Ministry of Justice to prepare, negotiate and conclude all project agreements, joint venture agreements, concession agreements and other ancillary legal instruments required for immediate execution.

Governor Otu noted that strict compliance with the Cross River State Public-Private Partnership Law would remain the guiding principle throughout the contracting process.

“We are institutionalising global best practices because investors deserve certainty, while our people deserve value for every partnership entered into on their behalf,” he affirmed.

The approvals reinforce Governor Otu’s broader economic blueprint of leveraging strategic private-sector partnerships to drive sustainable development across Cross River State.

With investments spanning agriculture, energy, transport, manufacturing, healthcare and environmental management, the administration believes the projects will reshape the state’s economic landscape, position it as a preferred destination for domestic and foreign investment, and consolidate its emergence as a leading centre for innovation, industrialisation and inclusive economic growth.