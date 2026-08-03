APC Ex-House  Member, Danmaliki Defects to PRP in Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), suffered a major setback in Bauchi State on Saturday as Hon. Aminu Mohammed Danmaliki, a former Commissioner, federal lawmaker and prominent party chieftain, resigned and joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Danmaliki announced his defection at Majidadi B Ward in Bauchi during a gathering of PRP leaders, elders, women, youths, among other stakeholders.

“Today is not simply about changing political parties. It is about choosing principles over convenience, conviction over comfort, and the people over power,” he said.

The former member of the House of Representatives said the decision followed careful reflection, sincere consultation, and prayerful consideration.

He added that he was leaving the APC without bitterness or malice, but out of concern for the hardship facing ordinary Nigerians.

“Across our nation, millions of families struggle daily to feed themselves. Young graduates roam our streets searching for opportunities that never come.

Farmers work hard but harvest uncertainty,” Danmaliki said.

According to him, “Government was never created to make life harder for the people. Government exists to protect, empower, and uplift the people.”

He described the PRP as “an idea” and “a commitment that public office is a sacred trust,” citing the party’s focus on social justice, honest public service, quality education, affordable healthcare, rural development and accountability as reasons for joining the party.

Danmaliki has served as a journalist, Bauchi State Commissioner, lawmaker, entrepreneur, and currently the President of the Bauchi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, and founder of educational and healthcare institutions.

He pledged to deploy that experience to build the PRP in the state.

A major highlight of his declaration was his endorsement of Senator Shehu Buba, the PRP’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

“I am honoured that my friend and brother, Senator Shehu Buba, has accepted the responsibility of carrying the PRP banner in the 2027 governorship election in Bauchi State,” he said.

“I know him as a man of courage, vision, and commitment. His aspiration is not merely about winning an election. It is about building a government that works for every citizen.” Danmaliki added.

“I therefore, pledge, without reservation, to devote my experience, relationships, and strength to ensuring that the People’s Redemption Party succeeds in Bauchi State,” stated.

Danmaliki called on youths, women, farmers, artisans, traders, and traditional and religious leaders to join the movement, saying it “belongs to the people.”

“Let us debate ideas, not insults. Let us build bridges, not walls. Let us replace politics of division with politics of development, and empty promises with measurable performance,” he said.

He noted that Bauchi has vast potential in agriculture, human capital and mineral resources, but lacks purposeful leadership and consistent implementation of people-centred policies.

Closing with a call for unity, Danmaliki said: “Let us rise together not as APC members, not as PDP members, not as people divided by tribe or religion, but as Nigerians determined to reclaim the promise of our nation.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, together we shall redeem Bauchi State, together we shall help redeem Nigeria.”

PRP officials present described Danmaliki’s defection as a significant boost ahead of 2027, citing his grassroots network and record in public service and business in Bauchi.