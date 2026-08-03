At Majigiri Children’s Wedding, Radda Seeks Prayers to End Insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on Nigerians to continue praying for the country as governments at all levels intensify efforts to address the nation’s security challenges.

Governor Radda made the appeal on Saturday while attending the wedding ceremony of the son and daughter of the member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri.

The wedding, which was held at the Mashi Central Mosque in Mashi Local Government Area of the state, attracted prominent political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and government officials from within and outside the shores of Katsina State.

Radda, who served as the representative (Wakili) of the groom, Yusuf Salisu Majigiri, said prayers remain vital in complementing the ongoing efforts of security agencies and governments in restoring lasting peace and stability across the country.

On his part, the former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, who acted as the Waliyy (guardian) of the bride, Maryam Salisu Majigiri, seeked Allah’s guidance and blessings for peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding and prosperity throughout their married lives.

Addressing the gathering, Majigiri, expressed appreciation to Governor Radda, former Governor Shema and other dignitaries for honouring the invitation and sharing in the family’s celebration.

Majigiri, who is also the Director-General of the Tinubu/Dikko Again 2027 Women and Youth Centre, wished the couples a fulfilling marital journey while praying for continued peace, unity and progress of the country.

Dignitaries in attendance were the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal; Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura; the Deputy Chief of Staff representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Abdulkadir Mamman; Chairman of Mangal Airlines, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal.

Others include the 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Senator Yakubu Lado; members of the National Assembly from different parts of the country; APC National Legal Adviser, Barrister Murtala Aliyu; Katsina State APC Chairman, Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Garba Faskari; commissioners, special advisers, senior government officials and retired civil servants.