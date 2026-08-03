Civil Society Groups Urge INEC to Invite EU,  International Observers for 2027 Elections

Sunday Okobi

Prominent civil society organisations in Nigeria have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue timely invitations and accreditations to the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and other reputable international and domestic monitoring groups ahead of the Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, group like the Youths United for Good Governance (YUGG) and the Moses Okorie Development and Awareness Foundation (MODAF) commended the electoral body for its early preparations and sustained commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic framework through continuous reform.

The statement signed by, the National Coordinator of YUGG, David Maxwell, and National Coordinator of MODAF, Moses Okorie, acknowledged the commission’s ongoing engagement with key stakeholders and its introduction of innovative measures designed to enhance transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.

Highlighting a partnership spanning more than two decades, the groups emphasised that the EU EOM remains one of Nigeria’s most trusted international electoral partners.

“Independent assessments provided by the mission have consistently enriched public discourse, informed policy reforms, and fortified democratic institutions.

“The participation of the EU Election Observation Mission, together with other recognised observer missions would further reinforce public confidence in the credibility, transparency, and inclusiveness of the 2027 electoral process,” the statement noted.

Beyond bolstering electoral integrity, the organisations highlighted the substantial economic benefits that international observer missions bring to host communities.

While citing historical deployment figures, including approximately 150 personnel in 2015, 170 in 2019, and 110 in 2023, the statement pointed out that such deployments generate temporary employment for hundreds of Nigerians.

“Young professionals benefit directly, taking up roles as interpreters, logistics co-ordinators, analysts, drivers, and administrative staff, while local hospitality, transport, and telecommunications sectors experience a noticeable financial boost,” the statement added.

Addressing potential concerns regarding foreign oversight, YUGG and MODAF asserted that inviting international observers will complement, rather than compromises national sovereignty.

The leaders of the groups said: “On the contrary, it reflects the nation’s confidence in its democratic institutions and demonstrates its commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous electoral improvement in line with international best practices.”

With INEC having already initiated the engagement and accreditation process for the 2027 elections, the coalition expressed optimism that all qualified and credible observer missions will be extended formal invitations in accordance with established guidelines.

As Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria’s commitment to open and observed elections reinforces its continental leadership, reassures the domestic electorate, and signals stability to development partners and global investors alike.