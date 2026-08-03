Adeleke to Osun Voters: Ignore Threats, Troop Out to Vote Accord on August 15

*Imole campaign council alerts nation, international community, IGP on unsettled political climate in state

*Olawepo-Hashim urges people to stand with party despite gov’s alleged disloyalty, reject Tinubu’s endorsement

*AAC: debate boycott shows APC, ADC, others unprepared to lead state

*Oyintiloye charges police on neutrality, security

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has charged Osun residents and voters to ignore threats from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and troop out en masse to vote for his re-election on August 15.

Addressing worshippers during a church service at the Winners Church, in Osogbo, yesterday, Adeleke accused Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, the APC governorship candidate; Bola Oyebamiji; Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi; and Hon. Wole Oke of unleashing violence on Osun people because the people had rejected them.

Adeleke’s comments came as his campaign organisation, Imole Campaign Council, alerted the country and the international community to what it called the unsettled political climate in the state as the people prepared for the governorship election on August 15.

The council also notified the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, and the highest echelons of Nigeria’s security services of the arrest of 46 leaders of Accord party and other prominent figures penned down “for systematic, unlawful arrests in the days leading up to the election by All Progressives Congress in the state”.

Deputy Director-General of Imole Campaign Council, Alimi Kolapo, made the disclosure at a press conference in Osogbo.

The governor stated, “Because the people have rejected them, because voters have endorsed me, because defeat stared them in the face, they resorted to violence. We are not scared. Osun people are not afraid.

“August 15, Osun people will show agents of violence that we are not cowards. Our people’s safety is guaranteed. Come out and vote. Punish those killing and maiming our people by voting against them on August 15th.

“We are not scared of Osun APC. We have the capacities and the strengths. But we care for the safety of our people. My primary goal is the protection and safety of my people.

“My people, come out and vote your conscience.”

Adeleke, who declared that God gave power to whom He wished, said his achievements in office overwhelmed Oyebamiji and Osun APC.

He stated, “Our achievements in workers’ welfare, health, education, infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors speak for us.

“I will be victorious against Mr Oyebamiji and Osun APC on August 15. We represent the light and we shall overcome darkness. Osun people must rise and they are rising. We must and we are fighting for our rights to vote and be voted for.”

The resident pastor, Adekunle Oluseyi, had earlier declared the month and the service the reign and shower of blessings, praying to God to bless the governor and grant him wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of the state.

Imole Alerts Nation, International Community, IGP toUnsettled Political Climate in State

Imole Campaign Council alerted Nigerians and the international community to the unsettled political atmosphere in the state on the eve of the governorship poll.

In a press conference in Osogbo, Deputy Director-General of Imole Campaign Council, Alimi Kolapo, who doubles as Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment, also notified the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, and other security services of the arrest of 46 leaders of the Accord party and prominent figures pencilled “for systematic, unlawful arrests in the days leading up to the election by All Progressive Congress party in the state”.

Kolapo stated that even more alarming were the credible security reports reaching the leadership of Imole Campaign Council regarding a coordinated “hit list” drawn up by political opponents in collusion with compromised security operatives.

He stated, “We have confirmed information that the 46 individuals have been marked for arbitrary arrest, harassment, and forcible transfer to Abuja to keep them out of circulation during the election.”

Kolapo stressed that APC and its desperate agents were using the police not as a shield for the public, but as a weapon of oppression against political figures.

The council equally demanded the immediate, unconditional release of Taofeek Akinyemi, or his prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction if there was any legitimate allegation against him, insisting, however, there is none.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Urges Voters to Stand with Accord in Spite of Adeleke’s Disloyalty

Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, called on all Accord Party stakeholders and supporters in Osun State to close ranks, remain loyal to the party, and mobilise massively for victory in the forthcoming governorship election, stating that the actions of a few individuals must not derail the party’s mission.

Olawepo-Hashim made the call after receiving the report of a seven-member committee of Accord Party stakeholders in Osun, which consulted widely and briefed him on recent political developments and the state of the party.

He urged members to reject anti-party activities and stressed that the future of Accord in Osun would be determined by the commitment and loyalty of its members, not by the actions of any individual.

Describing Adeleke’s recent actions as a betrayal of the Accord Party, Olawepo-Hashim said he would not respond by undermining the party’s electoral prospects in the state.

He stated, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has obviously acted as a disloyal party man, but I will not respond by engaging in anti-party activities in Osun. Two wrongs do not make a right.”

In a related development, a support group of the 2027 presidential candidate of Accord Party, Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), dismissed the reported endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential bid by Adeleke and some officials of the Accord Party, describing the move as unconstitutional and of no political consequence.

In a statement, yesterday, the group described the reported meeting in Osogbo as an “illegal, politically contrived and inconsequential gathering,” insisting that it lacks any constitutional authority to determine the party’s presidential direction.

GHSM maintained that the Accord Party had already produced Olawepo-Hashim as its presidential candidate through a nationwide direct primary conducted on May 30, 2026, in line with the Electoral Act and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

it stated, “No beer parlour meeting in Osogbo can determine the presidential direction of the Accord Party. The mandate of Accord members given to Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim on May 30, 2026 cannot be traded inside any Government House.”

AAC: Debate Boycott Shows APC, Accord and ADC Are Unprepared to Lead Osun

African Action Congress (AAC), Osun State Chapter, weekend, condemned the decision of the governorship candidates of APC, Accord Party, and African Democratic Congress (ADC) to boycott the governorship debate organised by reputable media organisations in the state. AAC governorship candidate, Olajide Esan, who stated this, said, “The governorship debate is a vital democratic platform where candidates present their vision, defend their policies, and answer questions from journalists and the people they seek to govern.

“By refusing to participate, these parties have demonstrated an unwillingness to subject themselves to public scrutiny.

“In our view, their absence speaks volumes. It suggests they lack the courage, competence, and preparedness required to govern Osun State. A candidate who cannot face the media and the electorate to explain his agenda cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the state.”

Esan stated, “Leadership is about accountability, transparency, and the confidence to defend one’s ideas before the people. Running away from a debate is not leadership—it is an admission of unpreparedness.

“The people of Osun deserve leaders who are ready to answer questions, defend their records, and present practical solutions to the challenges facing our state.

“I, therefore, urge the good people of Osun not to entrust their future to political parties and candidates who refuse to engage the electorate. Democracy demands openness, not avoidance.”

Oyintiloye Charges Police on Neutrality, Security

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyinloye, urged the Commissioner of Police deployed for the August 15 governorship election in the state, Mr Samuel Etaifo, to ensure a violence-free poll.

Oyintiloye made the call while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo. He said a credible election could only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere.

He urged the police to be neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties, particularly on the election day.

He said the election was already generating tension, the reason why the police must ensure the protection of voters and the integrity of the ballot.

Oyintiloye stated, “The protection of the electorate before, during, and after the election should be the major priority of the police.

“I want to appeal to the Commissioner of Police deployed for the election to ensure adequate protection of the electorate at all stages of the electoral process.

“A credible election can only take place in a peaceful environment. That is why we are urging security agencies, particularly the police, to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.”