Axxela Strengthens Market Leadership with 10 million LTI-Free Manhours and Dual Credit Rating Milestones

Axxela Limited, Nigeria’s leading gas infrastructure company, has celebrated the achievement of 10 million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free manhours across its operations while securing recognition from two of Nigeria’s foremost credit rating agencies, underscoring its operational excellence, financial strength and disciplined growth strategy.



These milestones further reinforce Axxela’s position as one of the country’s most resilient energy infrastructure companies, reflecting exceptional safety performance and strong independent validation of its financial strength and long-term strategic direction.

Global Credit Ratings (GCR) upgraded Axxela’s national scale long-term issuer rating to A+(NG), while Agusto & Co. affirmed the company’s Aa- Long-Term Rating for the second consecutive review period and assigned an A1+ Short-Term Rating, the highest rating in that category. The agencies cited Axxela’s robust business model, strong earnings performance, resilient cash generation and sustained financial profile as key drivers of the ratings.



Commenting on the achievements, Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, Moshood Olajide, said the milestones reflect the company’s deliberate and consistent approach to building a resilient business.



“These recognitions are a strong endorsement of the choices we have made over the years. Beyond validating our financial strength, they reflect the resilience of our business model, confidence in our strategic direction and our ability to consistently deliver value to stakeholders. As we continue to expand critical gas infrastructure, strengthen our operational footprint and advance our sustainability agenda, we remain disciplined in how we deploy capital, serve our customers and create long-term value. Our ambition is not only to grow, but to build an enduring business that continues to power industries, support economic development and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy future.”



Together, the 10 million LTI-free manhours achievement and the dual credit rating milestones reinforce Axxela’s reputation as a leading gas infrastructure company delivering operational excellence, financial resilience and responsible growth. As the company continues to expand energy infrastructure across Nigeria and Africa, it remains focused on creating lasting value for investors, customers, communities and the wider economy.