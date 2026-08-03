DSS, Vigilantes Neutralize Bandit Kingpin Idi Abasu Aiki, 60 Others in Katsina

An intelligence-led operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) has resulted in the death of over 60 suspected bandits in Bakori Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

Security sources disclosed that a notorious bandit kingpin, Idi Abasu Aiki, believed to be responsible for several attacks by bandits across the Northwest states of Katsina and Zamfara, was among those neutralized during the operation.

According to the sources, the operation was backed by members of the Katsina State Community Vigilantes and specially trained hunters, four of whom were killed by the bandits.

One of the sources said that over 200 armed bandits led by kingpin Idi Abasu Aiki stormed Guga village in Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

The source explained that, assisted by several bandits from the Ado Aleru band in Zamfara State, the attackers were targeting communities they believed had been supporting Community Watch Corps protecting the surrounding villages.

The source recalled that early last month, the bandits suffered heavy casualties at Dawan Laila village in Bakori LGA at the hands of the hunters.

According to the source, the bandits were therefore on a reprisal mission to dislodge the frontline community’s defence group before proceeding to inflict mass casualties on surrounding villages.

The source further disclosed that the DSS had “water-tight intelligence plans” ahead of the attack, saying the more than 200 armed bandits “literally walked into a trap.”

According to the source, over 60 of the bandits, including Idi Abasu Aiki and 14 of their top commanders, were killed during the operation.

Another security source disclosed that the DSS, alongside its supporting security groups, carried out a massive clearance operation to recover weapons and other items of concern abandoned by the bandits.