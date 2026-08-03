Dangote Cement Distributes Education Materials in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has deepened its social footprint by distributing educational materials in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

General Manager, Social Performance Department, Dangote Cement, Obajana Plant, Ademola Adeyemi, described it as an extension of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) schemes.

According to him, the Lokoja educational intervention came days after Dangote Cement Plc distributed similar education materials to pupils in public schools in its catchment communities of Oyo, Iwaa, Obajana and Apata and inaugurated a multi-million-naira hospital in Obajana, which added to the growing list of social investments that includes an earlier hospital project in Iwaa and Oyo Communities.

He noted that while, over the years, the company has invested billions of naira in a wide range of social programmes for host communities, including empowerment programmes, road construction, and potable water projects, it remains resolute in its commitment to sustaining and expanding its interventions.

He noted that the company’s CSR programmes are aligned with government development priorities and are implemented through sustained, mutually beneficial partnerships.

A statement from the company and made available to newsmen in Lokoja said: “The educational materials distributed included school bags, exercise books, writing materials, water bottles, and other essential learning aids aimed at enhancing the learning experience of the pupils and preparing them for the next academic session.”

It said:” The intervention was informed by findings from a needs assessment conducted by Dangote Cement Plc. During the assessment, it was observed that several pupils attended school without school bags, while others carried their books by hand. It was also discovered that many students lacked essential learning materials such as exercise books, pens, pencils, and other basic learning materials.”

Speaking, Head Teacher of UBE LGEA School, St. Luke Model II, Adankolo, Lokoja Local Government Area, Abubakar Sanni, expressed profound appreciation to the management of Dangote Cement Plc for the gesture.

He expressed gratitude to the Group President of the conglomerate, Aliko Dangote, for extending the company’s educational support programme beyond its host and impacted communities to schools located at the state headquarters.

The beneficiaries, school management, parents, and community stakeholders expressed gratitude to Dangote Cement Plc for the timely intervention and prayed for the continued growth and success of the company in its efforts to improve lives and support sustainable community development.