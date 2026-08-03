PDP Guber Candidate Pledges to Deliver Taraba to Tinubu in 2027

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has pledged to deliver the state to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Bwacha, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, stated that President Tinubu is the candidate to beat in the 2027 election and the best candidate to lead Nigeria towards sustainable development and prosperity.

Fielding questions from journalists Sunday in Jalingo shortly after unveiling Mr. Aminu Zakari as his running mate, Bwacha maintained that President Tinubu has demonstrated an unparalleled courage in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

Besides, the former Senate Minority Leader noted the president is doing a great job with the economic reforms he’s introduced which has helped in no small measure to pull back the country from economic precipice.

In the same vein, Bwacha hailed President Tinubu for the massive infrastructural projects ongoing across the country with special reference to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which is being transformed by the Tinubu administration.

He specifically commended the president for seeking help and collaboration with the United States of America in tackling the security challenges facing the country, saying he had once advocated while in the Senate for Nigeria to seek help from the US to solve the security challenges.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate expressed serious concern over the current state of Taraba’s economy, saying the state has continued to wallow in debt despite the huge revenue inflows from the Federal Government.

According to him, “The economy and finances of Taraba State are being mismanaged by the current administration. It is very unfortunate that little can be shown for the huge revenues that has been accruing to the state. Rather, the state has continued to sink into debts.”

Justifying the choice of Zakari as his running mate, Bwacha stressed that Zakari’s professional record and public service experience represents the kind of leadership his party seeks to provide for Taraba State.

He further stated that Zakari was selected based on competence, experience and integrity rather than political considerations, adding that: “Leadership must always place competence above convenience, character above connections, and service above self.

“His youthfulness, energy and zeal will complement my experience and wherewithal. His presence on this ticket sends a simple but powerful message: the future cannot wait. If we continue to tell our young people they are the leaders of tomorrow without trusting them with responsibility today, then tomorrow will forever remain out of reach.”