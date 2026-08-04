Jigawa Gov: Merit, Integrity, Experience  to Guide Appointments

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reaffirmed that appointments into his administration will continue to be driven by merit, competence, integrity, knowledge and experience, insisting that only qualified individuals would be entrusted with responsibilities aimed at advancing the state’s development agenda.

The governor spoke yesterday in Dutse while administering the Oath of Office to one Technical Adviser and five Special Advisers, describing the appointments as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the machinery of government and accelerate the delivery of his administration’s vision of building a greater Jigawa.

According to him, the appointments reflected a deliberate policy of recruiting individuals with proven capacity and impeccable character to support effective governance.

“Today is another important day in our journey towards building a greater Jigawa. We have officially sworn in one Technical Adviser and five Special Advisers to further strengthen the machinery of government and ensure that our journey towards a Greater Jigawa remains on course,” he said.

Namadi maintained that his administration had consistently prioritised competence over patronage in making appointments, noting that the credentials of the newly inaugurated officials demonstrated the government’s commitment to excellence.

“It has always been the policy of this administration to bring into government people with knowledge, people of integrity and people with the necessary experience so that they can contribute their quota to our collective effort of making Jigawa greater. As we listened to the citations of those sworn in today, it became clear that they are people of intellect, integrity and experience,” he stated.

The governor urged the new appointees to uphold the oath they had taken, reminding them that public office is a sacred trust that demands honesty, dedication, accountability and selfless service.

He advised them to allow the oath of office to guide every decision they make in the discharge of their responsibilities, stressing that integrity remains the cornerstone of public service.

Namadi also commended the spirit of unity already displayed by the newly appointed officials, expressing confidence that they would work harmoniously with existing members of the administration to deliver on the government’s development priorities.

“I want to assure you that you are joining a government that believes strongly in teamwork. I am confident that you will work harmoniously with other members of this administration in advancing the development of our dear state,” he added.

Those sworn in include Muftahu Sa’adu Kiri as Technical Adviser on Higher Education; Hajiya Salma Wakili as Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship; Adamu Yusuf Garkuwa as Special Adviser on Hajj Affairs; Mubarak Aliyu as Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs; Musbahu Rabi’u Kaugama as Special Adviser on Investment Promotion; and Bala Sule Kila as Special Adviser on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).