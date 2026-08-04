BBNaija S11: New Twists Leave 16 Housemates Up for Eviction

Vanessa Obioha

Big Brother introduced another round of game-changing twists on Monday night with the new gameplay called Conspiracy Hour, overhauling the nomination process and leaving 16 housemates facing possible eviction.

The latest shake-up began with the introduction of Conspiracy Hour, a strategic feature that allows housemates to deliberate and decide whether to save themselves or another housemate.

Housemates entered the Conspiracy Zone one at a time and could invite as many allies as they wished for a one-minute strategy session. While contestants could be summoned into the zone multiple times by different housemates, Biggie laid down one strict rule: whatever transpired inside the zone had to remain there. Any discussion of the conspiracy sessions outside the designated area would amount to a serious house violation.

The surprises continued during nominations. Instead of voting to evict, housemates were instructed to nominate three contestants they wanted to save.

At the end of the initial voting, Tram, Barry, Cassi, Goddessa and Bells emerged with the highest number of save votes.

Earlier in the day, Sheba had won the Head of House challenge, earning immunity from eviction and a decisive advantage during nominations. Exercising her privilege, she stripped Cassi of immunity and transferred it to Chimsom Chuka.

As the season’s Gambits, Flora and Aikou also secured automatic safety, joining Sheba and the finalised save list.

With the twists completed, 16 housemates were left on the chopping block. They are Abi, Araga, Bluethopia, Cassi, Gerard, Kamsy, Keivo, Martins, Mercedes, Nomy, Neche, Oyin, Ricky, Sultex, Temi Nkem and Yusuf.

Biggie also announced the return of the performance-based prize system, meaning the ₦100 million grand prize is no longer guaranteed.

Like last season, the prize pot will depend on the housemates’ weekly task performances. Every failed challenge will attract a ₦5 million deduction, while successful performances will keep the prize intact.

However, all deductions will be pooled at the end of the season and shared equally among the contestants voted by their peers as the season’s “Most Influential.”

To support the twist, Biggie reintroduced the Most Influential Player of the Week ranking, in which housemates rate one another on a scale of one to five each week.

With the new twists, Biggie has significantly raised the stakes for the housemates. Housemates not only have to survive evictions, but also ensure strong performances in the weekly tasks to keep the ₦100 million grand prize from shrinking.